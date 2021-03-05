The Supreme Court dismisses the NDC petition for the results of the presidential election

Ghana’s Supreme Court has given its verdict on the results of the December 2020 presidential election, which were challenged by the opposition Democratic National Congress (NDC).

The petition was brought by NDC candidate, former President John Mahama, who called the December 2020 poll “fraudulent”.

The election commission – a party to the lawsuit – said President Nana Akufo-Addo of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) won 51.59% of the vote and Mahama received 47.36%.

No re-candidacy

The Mahama had hoped the legal action would trigger a re-run against Akufo-Addo.

The Supreme Court, however, rejected the petition. “The applicant based his case on erroneous figures previously cited by the chairman of the Electoral Commission, which were later corrected by the Electoral Commission,” said Chief Justice Justice Yeboah.

Within hours of the Supreme Court dismissing an opposition petition on March 4 calling for a repeat of the December presidential election, Ghana’s two main parties were preparing the battle lines for the upcoming political war.

refusal

A seven-member panel of Supreme Court judges unanimously rejected the opposition’s argument that a thorough analysis of the results issued by the election commission and the miscalculations it had made suggested that none of the leading candidates had won more than 50% of the vote. in the presidential election.

“The applicant did not demonstrate in any way how the alleged errors affected the validity of the (results),” said Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah. The ruling confirmed Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party as president, but he faces a divisive political climate, an economic downturn and growing questions over government accountability.

Speaking to supporters and reporters last night, Mahama raised questions about how the court had handled his request and about the neutrality of the election commission.

“We are legally bound by the decision of the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court of Ghana,” Mahama said, adding that “I do not agree with the trial process and the court decision.”

No major confrontation

The Mahama was particularly irritated by the decision of Jean Mensa, the chairman of the election commission, not to testify in the matter. If she testified, this would have made her accountable for questioning by the NDC legal team. Led by veteran lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, the NDC team’s questioning of Mensa could have supported the opposition issue in the public mind.

“[Mensa] was assisted by her lawyer and the court to avoid explanation for the good people of Ghana, under oath in a properly formed court, “said Mahama,” the mistakes she herself admits to having made in the declaration of the results of the presidential election of 2020 “.

Election petitions in Ghana have great political weight. When the NPP challenged the election results in December 2012, it launched a court battle, which became a kind of political soap opera broadcast on national television until the following July. His petition failed in a decision split by the Supreme Court but became a platform for its fight in the national elections four years later.

Mahama also raised concerns about what he sees as the liability of Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, who had been producing critical public finance management reports under the NPP government since 2017.

Parliament in the spotlight

The spotlight will go to parliament, where there is a battle over the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s nominee ministers for key security portfolios, while his close ally – Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta – will face off. difficult questions from members of the opposition in parliament.

With the results of the parliamentary elections in 16 constituencies being contested in the courts, the opposition NDC argues that it can control the legislature within a few weeks, forcing the Akufo-Addo NPP into an uncomfortable political coexistence.

Following a swift celebration of the Supreme Court ruling in his favor, Akufo-Addo will make some tough decisions regarding his government’s $ 17 billion recovery plan. After three years growing by an average of more than 6% per year, Ghana’s economy collapsed last year due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The budget deficit is exceeding twice the legal limit of 5% of GDP. And despite major financial engineering efforts, public debt is 71% of GDP.

Much of the work to fix it would go to Finance Minister Ofori-Atta, who has been a supporter of more radical debt relief measures for Africa. There are questions as to whether Ofori-Atta, currently in the US for medical consultations, will return to Accra next week for a ministerial vetting session in parliament.

Vexing Verification

So far, members of the parliamentary opposition in the parliamentary vetting committee have questioned the appointed ministers of information, fisheries and agriculture and announced their intention to reject them. After two hours of negotiations with the government, they withdrew.

Now the NDC has announced its intention to oppose the appointed ministers for national and internal security, seeking to know more about their role in the clashes around the December 2020 elections.