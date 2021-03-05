Iran Ratchets Up Nuclear Program

March 2021

By Julia Masterson

Iran has begun producing uranium metals, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed in a Feb. 23 monitoring report distributed to its Board of Governors and received by Weapons Control Today. According to this report, Iran started production on February 6 at its fuel manufacturing plant in Esfahan.

The production of uranium metals is banned by the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint General Plan of Action (JCPOA), for 15 years. The latest technical breach of the agreement by Iran is significant for the fact that Iranian scientists are not believed to have dealt with uranium metal work before the JCPOA. The technical knowledge gained through the uranium metal production process can be applied to the development of nuclear weapons and cannot be ignored.

Iran first informed the IAEA of its intention to pursue uranium metal production on January 12, 2019. Iranian officials stated their intention to design an improved type of fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor, which operates on fuel manufactured by enriched uranium to -235. Following several exchanges between Tehran and the IAEA, Iran notified the agency of its modifications to parts of the Esfahan plant aimed at accommodating research and development in the uranium metal business. The IAEA inspected the facility on January 10, 2021, and confirmed in a January 13 monitoring report that processes for uranium metal production had begun.

The IAEA monitoring report on February 23 stated that Iran has produced only a small amount of natural uranium metal, which means that the metal was not enriched.

Iran’s last step to produce uranium metal was taken in accordance with its nuclear law in December 2020, which was passed in an effort to increase leverage for the United States to enter the JCPOA and for all JCPOA participants to lift sanctions imposed on Iran. The law requires the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to boost Iran’s nuclear program during 2021 unless sanctions relief is granted.

By law, Iran must install and operate advanced centrifuges, resume uranium enrichment at 20 percent U-235, and produce 120 kilograms of enriched material at that level each year. AEOI should also build a new heavy water reactor and inaugurate a uranium metal plant. Most importantly, the law prescribes the suspension of Iran’s implementation of the Additional Protocol to its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement if sanctions remain in place. Iran announced the suspension on February 23rd following the conclusion of a bilateral monitoring agreement between Iran and the IAEA.

Since the resumption of enrichment at 20 percent of U-235, Iran has amassed 17.6 kilograms of material at the Fordow enrichment facility. Iran-enriched uranium reserves now contain 2,968 kilograms of uranium in the form of uranium hexafluoride gas, consisting of 1,026 kilograms of uranium enriched in 2 percent U-235, 1,890 kilograms of enriched between 2 and 5 percent and 17.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20 percent. Iran has also produced 13.3 kilograms of uranium in the form of uranium oxides, 10.5 kilograms of uranium in fuel pipes and rods, and 10.9 kilograms of uranium in liquid and solid waste. Under the JCPOA, Irans reserves are assumed to be limited to 300 kilograms of uranium hexafluoride enriched to 3.67 percent U-235, or about 202 kilograms of uranium by weight.

Iran has also taken steps to implement the requirements set out in the new law regarding centrifuges, sensitive machines that enrich uranium. On December 2, 2020, Iran announced to the IAEA its intention to install three cascades, or chains, with 174 IR-2m centrifuges. The agency reported on February 23 that Iran had installed two cascades and that the installation of the third was ongoing. Iran informed the IAEA on February 15 of its intention to install two additional cascades. Once completed, Iran will have a total of six IR-2m cascades installed at Natanz.

At Fordow, Iran continues to enrich uranium using 1,044 IR-1 centrifuges. Iran warned the IAEA on February 1 that it would install two IR-6 centrifuge cascades to help produce 20 percent U-235-enriched fuel.

According to the IAEA report, Iran is also installing cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz, which are being transferred from the pilot fuel enrichment plant. As of February 21, the IAEA verified that Iran had installed the IR-4 cascade and was in the process of installing the IR-6 cascade. JCPOA restricts Irans uranium enrichment program to produce 5,060 IR-1 centrifuges at Natanz and the installation, operation and accumulation of uranium enriched by advanced machinery violates the agreement.

In accordance with the requirements of Iranian nuclear law, the government announced the construction of a new reactor with heavy water January 11. Abolfazl Amouyee, spokesman for the Iranian Parliaments Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, said the new IR2M reactor will be similar to the Arak heavy water reactor. The law also requires Iran to return the 40-megawatt Arak reactor to its original design. Under the JCPOA, Iran has been engaged in efforts to modernize the reactor and turn it into a lightweight water design, which poses a much lower risk of proliferation.

Had the Arak reactor been completed as originally designed, Iran would have had the capacity to produce enough plutonium for two nuclear weapons a year. If completed, the return of the Arak reactor and the construction of a new heavy water reactor would pose a significant risk of proliferation. As of February 23, Iran has not pursued the construction of the Arak reactor based on its original design. But its heavy water reserves have increased 3.4 metric tons since the last reporting period and now measures 131.4 metric tons, exceeding the JCPOA heavy water limit by 1.4 metric tons.

Senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, claim that each of Iran’s provocative steps is completely reversible after the full reinstatement of the JCPOA. But political tensions are rising and the window for the US to return to the deal could be narrowed.

On February 5, the IAEA reported that samples taken from two previously undeclared objects in the fall of 2020 revealed traces of radioactive material. Three unnamed diplomats briefed on the IAEA report told The Wall Street Journal that the findings may indicate that Iran had previously undertaken work on nuclear weapons. Although troubling, the IAEA’s ongoing investigation into Iran’s nuclear activities prior to 2003 and there is no evidence to suggest that Iran pursued a nuclear weapons program while under the JCPOA.