Italy blocks AstraZeneca vaccines as fears grow over vaccine nationalism

1 min ago

These are the last salvos in the dispute between the EU and the British-Swedish drug maker after AstraZeneca reduced the number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine it said it could send to the bloc in early 2021. given member countries the ability to restrict the export of doses outside the EU, in certain situations, the powers that Italy summoned on Thursday

Amid the controversy, French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the effectiveness of the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for those over 65, a concern for health experts. Some European countries also set an upper limit on the age of stroke recipients, citing a lack of clinical study information about its effects on older people.

Sweden, Germany and Belgium have since the elimination of the upper age limits as UK data, released on Monday, suggested that a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective against severe infection and hospitalization among the elderly population.
The slow pace of vaccination in the EU has become a protracted political issue and a number of member states have turned to nations outside the bloc to increase a shaky reach, Reported by Zamira Rahim. Only 5.5% of the EU population of 447 million has received a first dose of the vaccine, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) as of Wednesday.

On Thursday, the leaders of Austria and Denmark announced plans to launch a joint research and development fund with Israel towards the possible production of coronavirus vaccines in the future.

Other EU nations have turned to Russia and China to fill gaps in the supply of unilaterally procured vaccines. On Monday, Slovakia issued emergency authorization for Moscow’s Sputnik V vaccine, following a delay in the supply of Pfizer and AstraZeneca photos.

Slovakia is the second EU country to independently authorize Sputnik V after Hungary, which began distributing the vaccine in February. Hungary is also the first EU country to carry out China’s Sinopharm launch, which has not been approved by the block vaccine regulator, the European Medicines Agency.

YOU ASK. ANSWER

Question: Is testing for Covid-19 still important?

A: Covid-19 test numbers are dropping in the US And this is bad news. Without testing, there is no way to keep track of where the pandemic is heading and whether vaccines are working. And there is no way to use it of one of the most important tools for combating infectious diseases: tracking contacts.

“While the public may view vaccination as a priority now – and it is a priority – widespread testing is still essential for infection control,” Romney Humphries, medical director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Thursday. “It will help us track down the real impact. Are we really seeing a decrease in cases?” she said.

Send your questions here. Are you a healthcare worker struggling with Covid-19? Send us WhatsApp messages about the challenges you face: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT IS IMPORTANT TODAY

US should not lift restrictions until new daily infections fall below 10,000, Fauci says

The U.S. should not ease its pandemic restrictions before the number of new coronavirus cases drops below 10,000 every day and a significant portion of Americans are vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN yesterday.

The last time the U.S. saw less than 10,000 new daily cases was almost a year ago, on March 22, 2020. The number has not dropped below 50,000 daily cases since mid-October, and Wednesday’s seven-day average was more than Report 64,000, Madeline Holcombe, Theresa Waldrop and Lauren Mascarenhas.

This comes as more states move to vaccinate people under retirement age. In Gila County, Arizona, anyone over the age of 18 can be vaccinated. But even with the rise of U.S. vaccines, concerns remain about Covid-19 variants, some of which appear to be more transmissible.

Countries making dubious claims about Covid-19 – and what that means for the world

For the past year, countries around the world have shared WHO data on Covid-19 cases and deaths – information that is essential in informing the global fight against the disease. However, three countries – Tanzania, Turkmenistan and North Korea – are either less transparent or in denial of the scale of the problem by not updating or reporting any Covid-19 data. Laura Smith-Spark reports.

Dr. Peter Drobac, a global health expert at Oxford University’s Sadiq School of Business, told CNN that the pandemic had made it clear “how critical leadership is and how dangerous it is to have leaders unwilling to accept the problem.” and draw men together to answer. ” Mixed messages or denials about basic interventions such as wearing masks helped foster the rapid spread of the virus in the U.S. and Brazil, leading to many avoidable deaths, he said.

China approves sale of traditional medicine products to treat Covid-19

China has approved three traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) products for sale to help treat Covid-19, the country’s National Medicines Administration announced on Wednesday. Herbal products come in granular form and trace their origins to “ancient Chinese recipes,” she said in a statement. They were developed from TCM healing tools that had been used early in the pandemic and that “appeared by many academics and experts on the front line.”

The safety and effectiveness of TCM is still debated in China, where there are both admirers and skeptics. In recent years, antique remedies have been consistently hailed as a source of national pride by Chinese President Xi Jinping, himself a well-known TCM lawyer, Nectar Gan and Jessie Yeung report.

ON OUR RADAR

A vaccination clinic was set up inside a school on the grounds of London's Neasden Temple.

K .SHILLA E PAR

Children between the ages of 9 and 11 in the US who have more time on screen are more likely to develop an overeating disorder a year later, the study found – and social media is the main culprit.

Every hour spent on social media was associated with a 62% higher risk of an overeating disorder a year later, while every hour spent watching television or movies was associated with a 39% higher risk of high, the study found.

The pandemic has encouraged prolonged screen-based behaviors and has often made it necessary through online schooling. Here are some strategies parents may pursue lower risks.

PODCAST SOT

“These are portraits of people just relaxing, being among patients at work or breathing. And I wanted to capture that moment and that emotion in their eyes.” – Jayashree Krishnan, a Seattle-based artist.

Krishnan has painted more than 150 portraits of first responders from around the world since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, she shares her experiences capturing the fatigue, fear and hope on the faces of those front line workers. Listen now.

