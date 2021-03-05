International
Italy blocks AstraZeneca vaccines as fears grow over vaccine nationalism
These are the last salvos in the dispute between the EU and the British-Swedish drug maker after AstraZeneca reduced the number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine it said it could send to the bloc in early 2021. given member countries the ability to restrict the export of doses outside the EU, in certain situations, the powers that Italy summoned on Thursday
Amid the controversy, French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the effectiveness of the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for those over 65, a concern for health experts. Some European countries also set an upper limit on the age of stroke recipients, citing a lack of clinical study information about its effects on older people.
On Thursday, the leaders of Austria and Denmark announced plans to launch a joint research and development fund with Israel towards the possible production of coronavirus vaccines in the future.
Other EU nations have turned to Russia and China to fill gaps in the supply of unilaterally procured vaccines. On Monday, Slovakia issued emergency authorization for Moscow’s Sputnik V vaccine, following a delay in the supply of Pfizer and AstraZeneca photos.
Slovakia is the second EU country to independently authorize Sputnik V after Hungary, which began distributing the vaccine in February. Hungary is also the first EU country to carry out China’s Sinopharm launch, which has not been approved by the block vaccine regulator, the European Medicines Agency.
YOU ASK. ANSWER
Question: Is testing for Covid-19 still important?
“While the public may view vaccination as a priority now – and it is a priority – widespread testing is still essential for infection control,” Romney Humphries, medical director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Thursday. “It will help us track down the real impact. Are we really seeing a decrease in cases?” she said.
WHAT IS IMPORTANT TODAY
US should not lift restrictions until new daily infections fall below 10,000, Fauci says
The last time the U.S. saw less than 10,000 new daily cases was almost a year ago, on March 22, 2020. The number has not dropped below 50,000 daily cases since mid-October, and Wednesday’s seven-day average was more than Report 64,000, Madeline Holcombe, Theresa Waldrop and Lauren Mascarenhas.
Countries making dubious claims about Covid-19 – and what that means for the world
Dr. Peter Drobac, a global health expert at Oxford University’s Sadiq School of Business, told CNN that the pandemic had made it clear “how critical leadership is and how dangerous it is to have leaders unwilling to accept the problem.” and draw men together to answer. ” Mixed messages or denials about basic interventions such as wearing masks helped foster the rapid spread of the virus in the U.S. and Brazil, leading to many avoidable deaths, he said.
China approves sale of traditional medicine products to treat Covid-19
China has approved three traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) products for sale to help treat Covid-19, the country’s National Medicines Administration announced on Wednesday. Herbal products come in granular form and trace their origins to “ancient Chinese recipes,” she said in a statement. They were developed from TCM healing tools that had been used early in the pandemic and that “appeared by many academics and experts on the front line.”
ON OUR RADAR
- Inside Europe’s largest Hindu temple, which is unlocking Covid-19 vaccine misinformation and administration.
- “Tooosht too fast for him.” Small business owners react to Texas removing its masked mandate and other pandemic limitations.
- The Global Vaccine Sharing Initiative, COVAX, offers hope for vaccine parity with distribution throughout Africa.
- Lisa Racine has not been able to visit her father in the nursing home where he lives due to the pandemic. So, she decided to take a part-time job there see it more often.
- Hardly difficult for seniors who are at home to be vaccinated. One city found a new solution by collaborating with the fire department and local Food on Wheels service.
K .SHILLA E PAR
Children between the ages of 9 and 11 in the US who have more time on screen are more likely to develop an overeating disorder a year later, the study found – and social media is the main culprit.
Every hour spent on social media was associated with a 62% higher risk of an overeating disorder a year later, while every hour spent watching television or movies was associated with a 39% higher risk of high, the study found.
PODCAST SOT
“These are portraits of people just relaxing, being among patients at work or breathing. And I wanted to capture that moment and that emotion in their eyes.” – Jayashree Krishnan, a Seattle-based artist.
