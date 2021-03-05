‘Ensure disconnection at other points of friction in LAC’: India tells China again





India on Friday said it expects China to work together to ensure secession in the remaining friction zones along the Current Control Line (LAC) in the Ladakh sector as only this can lay the groundwork for restoring normalcy in bilateral relations. The comments by Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava were a repetition of the message conveyed by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a telephone conversation on 25 February. Following an agreement last month to withdraw front-line troops along with armored vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on detachment at other points of friction such as Depsang , Hot Springs and Gogra. Although the two foreign ministers agreed during their telephone conversation to set up a hotline to improve timely communications, changes remained in addressing the stalemate in the LAC. Wang suggested that both sides set aside the border issue, while Jaishankar insisted that bilateral ties could only be adjusted by ending the break-up at all points of friction. It is therefore our expectation that the Chinese side will work with us, as through the WMCC [Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination] and the elderly [military] meetings of commanders to ensure the secession in the remaining areas is completed as soon as possible, Srivastava said at a regular press conference. This will allow both sides to consider de-escalating forces in eastern Ladakh as only this will lead to the restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for progress in our bilateral relations, he said. Srivastava stressed that Jaishankar had told Wang during a telephone conversation in recent weeks that after the disconnection in the Pangong Lake area was completed, the two sides should now move quickly to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Details of setting up the hotline between the two foreign ministers will be worked out through diplomatic channels, he added. The senior military commanders, at their last meeting on February 20, had noted that the secession at Lake Pangong was an important step forward and provided a good basis for resolving other remaining issues along the LAC in the western sector, Srivastava added. . The commanders also had a detailed exchange of views on the remaining issues at their last meeting. Srivastava noted that Jaishankar had also told the Chinese foreign minister that both sides have always agreed that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border area was an essential basis for developing bilateral relations. He added, An extension of the existing situation was not in the interest of either party.

