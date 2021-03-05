Quick Covid home testing can use parents, carers and support bubbles in Peterborough

Rapid Covid-19 home tests are now available for adults living with school-age children in Peterborough.

Those living in families with children at school, including bubbles for childcare and support, can now test themselves from home, twice a week, using the fast-paced Covid-19 testing tools.

You do not need to have Covid-19 symptoms in order to use the test kits.

The tests were introduced as students returned to class on Monday, March 8, in the first step of the government roadmap from the blockade in England.

Up to one in three people with Covid-19 show no symptoms, which means that the virus can spread unknowingly.

Regular testing of asymptomatic people allows cases to be detected early and ensures that those who have tested positively isolate themselves, helping to control the spread of the virus.

New home testing kits, which can be assembled or ordered for home delivery, will play a key role in this process in Peterborough.

Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Our fast-paced test vehicle across the county is making good progress and in-house testing equipment is a further impetus to this.

Rapid testing is an important way to help lower Covid-19 levels and ensure that we can all get back on track by doing more of what we enjoyed.

So I would encourage anyone eligible for home testing kits to take advantage of this opportunity and get tested regularly, twice a week, inside your home.

Rapid Covid-19 home testing equipment will be available for asymptomatic adults living in families with primary and middle-aged students, including child care and support bubbles.

Furthermore, asymptomatic school staff and adults working in the wider school community, including bus drivers and after-school club leaders, as well as their family members, will be eligible for home testing kits.

However, testing is for adults only.

High school and college students will also undertake regular testing which will be provided through their school or college.

Elementary school students are not offered a quick test at this time, but parents and carers must enter a Covid-19 PCR lab test for them through the national reservation system if they show symptoms.

To find out where you can collect test kits at home, visit: https://find-covid-19-rapid-test-sites.maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/

If you are unable to collect, you can order them to be sent home: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-stestestests or by calling 119.

You do not need to book an appointment or provide an ID to collect test equipment at home.

Each test kit contains seven side flow tests and instructions. You can take up to 28 tests at a time, depending on the size of your family.

The test usually involves taking a sample from the throat and nose, using a swab. You can get a result in 30 minutes.

Rapid on-site tests do not identify all cases of Covid-19, so if your Covid-19 home rapid test is negative, you should still continue to follow government guidelines for social distancing, wearing face masks and wearing wash your hands thoroughly.

If the test is positive, you should immediately self-isolate and take a laboratory PCR test to confirm the result.

You can book this at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119.

Rapid testing is being offered to asymptomatic residents who cannot work from home in the seven rapid testing locations across the county. Quick home testing packages are not available from these sites.

For more information about fast testing in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and to book a test at your nearest site visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/rapidtesting or www.peterborough.gov.uk/rapidtesting.

Anyone with any symptoms of Covid-19 – a high fever, a persistent new cough or a loss of smell or taste – should get a laboratory PCR test.