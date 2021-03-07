Russia’s disinformation campaign aims to undermine confidence in Pfizer, other Covid-19 vaccines, US officials say

Russian intelligence agencies have launched a campaign to undermine Pfizer’s trust Inc.

and other Western vaccines, using online publications that in recent months have called into question the development and safety of vaccines, U.S. officials said.

An official with the Global Center for State Department Engagement, which monitors foreign disinformation efforts, identified four publications he said served as fronts for Russian intelligence.

The websites increased the risk of side effects vaccines, questioned their effectiveness, and said the U.S. had rushed the Pfizer vaccine through the approval process, among other false or misleading claims.

Although media readers are small, US officials say they inject false narratives that can be amplified by other Russian and international media.

Sputnik V vaccine administered at a site in St. Petersburg, Russia, last month.

Photo:



anton vaganov / Reuters





We can say that these points are directly related to the Russian intelligence services, said the official of the Global Center of Commitment for the countries behind the disinformation campaign. All are foreign owned, headquartered outside the United States. They vary greatly in their extent, their tone, their audience, but they are all part of the Russian ecosystem of propaganda and misinformation.

In addition, Russian state media and the Russian government’s Twitter accounts have made open efforts to raise concerns about the cost and safety of the Pfizer vaccine in what experts outside the US government say is an attempt to promote the sale of the Sputnik vaccine. V rivals of Russia.

The emphasis on denigrating Pfizer is likely due to its status as the first vaccine other than Sputnik V to see mass use, resulting in a greater potential threat to Sputniks market dominance, says a forthcoming report by the Alliance for the Security of Democracy, a non-governmental organization that focuses on the risk that authoritarian governments pose to democracies and that is part of the German Marshall Fund, an American think tank.

Foreign efforts to sow vaccine suspicions exploit the deep anxieties about the efficacy and side effects of vaccines that were already prevalent in some communities in the US and internationally. Concern about side effects is a major reason for vaccine reluctance, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau released last month.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian intelligence agencies were orchestrating articles against Western vaccines and said US officials were badly characterizing the wide-ranging international vaccine debate as a Russian conspiracy.

Newspaper registration Daily coronavirus daily and health summary Get an early morning notice of the coronavirus every day of the week and a weekly Health newspaper when the crisis subsides.

Her nonsense. Russian special services have nothing to do with any criticism of vaccines, Mr Peskov said in a telephone interview from Moscow. If we treat any negative publication against the Sputnik V vaccine as a result of the efforts of the American special services, then we will go crazy because we see it every day, every hour and in every Anglo-Saxon media.

State Department official GEC said the four publications had direct links to Russian intelligence and had been used by the Russian government to deceive international opinion on a range of issues.

The New Eastern Outlook and Oriental Review, the official said, are run and controlled by the SVR, or Russian foreign intelligence service. They present themselves as academic publications and target the Middle East, Asia and Africa, providing commentary on the US role in the world. State Department said in an August report that New Eastern Outlook was affiliated with state-funded institutions in Russia.

Another publication, News Front, is run by the FSB, a security service that succeeded the KGB, the official said. Crimea is based in Crimea, produces information in 10 languages ​​and had nearly nine million page views between February and April 2020, the official added. In August, the State Department was less clear, saying the News Front allegedly had links to Russia’s security services and Kremlin funds.

To counter skepticism about its Covid-19 vaccine, Russia has built a major public relations effort at home and abroad. WSJs Georgi Kantchev explains why the success of Sputnik V is so important to the Kremlin. Photo: Juan Mabromata / AFP via Getty Images



Rebel Brenda, the fourth edition, is controlled by the GRU, which is an intelligence directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. He covered up the riots and protests and now looks asleep, the GEC official said.

The State Department had not previously gone so far as to say that these points were controlled or run by Russian intelligence agencies, an assertion that usually relies on classified American intelligence.

A State Department spokesman did not provide specific evidence linking the publications to Russian intelligence, but said the assessment was the result of a joint inter-agency conclusion.

Russian intelligence services bear direct responsibility for using these four platforms to spread propaganda and lies, the spokesman said. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, we have seen Russia’s disinformation ecosystem develop and spread false rumors about the crisis.

News Front, New Eastern Outlook and Oriental Review did not respond to requests for comment.

The social media accounts linked to the four websites have been largely removed from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest,

although some non-English language accounts remained active earlier this year.

Citing international media reports, a January article in the News Front played the risk that a person taking Pfizer or Moderna Inc.

vaccines could contract Bells paralysis, in which facial muscles are paralyzed, while a February article focused on a man in California who said he was positive for Covid-19 after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

In each case, the Russian media has been repeating current news reports, but bypassing conflicting information about the overall safety of the vaccine. Numerous studies and data from the real world have shown that vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration are safe and effective, and hospitalizations and deaths have begun to fall in places like Israel where shootings are widely administered, albeit a number of minor side effects have been reported.

To date, millions of people have been vaccinated with our vaccine following regulatory approval in many countries, said Pamela Eisele, a Pfizer spokeswoman, who added that individuals with questions should be consulted. the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or their health care provider.

A Moderna spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A November article in New Eastern Outlook said the use of Pfizer vaccines to mRNA gene editing was radical experimental technology that lacked accuracy, and said it was rushed through the approval process with the help of billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser. of President Bidens on the Covid-19 pandemic, both of whom the article accused of playing fast and loose with human life in their rush to get these experimental vaccines into our bodies.

Several New Eastern Outlook articles have been republished by blogs and alleged international news sites. An article from January claimed that the US has biological laboratories around the world that could lead to outbreaks of infectious diseases. The article was republished in whole or in part by websites in Bangladesh, Italy, Spain, France, Iran, Cuba and Sweden, which were reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The US has long accused Moscow of carrying out misinformation on medical matters. Judy Twigg, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University who is an expert on global health issues, said the Soviet KGB had blamed the CIA for spreading dengue fever in Cuba and malaria in Pakistan.

Share your thoughts Have you encountered any misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines? What did it look like? Join the conversation below.

An ongoing KGB campaign claimed that previous U.S. Armys biological weapons laboratories in Fort Detrick had unleashed the AIDS epidemic, she said. Soviet officials denied responsibility for the misinformation.

Thomas Reed, a Russian disinformation expert at Johns Hopkins University who reviewed State Department-quoted websites, said the articles were generally in line with Russia’s rich history of using communication technology to deceive international audiences, and vendase. He urged the US government to do more to publicly explain how it came to the conclusion that websites are controlled by specific Russian intelligence agencies.

With Russia and China seeking to sell their vaccines abroad, apparent attempts to denigrate Pfizer are well documented. The forthcoming German Marshall Fund report, which was reviewed by the Journal and will be released on Monday, analyzed more than 35,000 Russian, Chinese and Iranian government online posts on vaccine topics from early November to early February. Russia has so far secured the most negative coverage of Western vaccines. reportedly, with an extraordinary 86% of Russian tweets surveyed citing Pfizer and 76% citing Moderna coded as negative.

—Ann Simmons contributed to this article.

Investigation of the Origin of Covid-19

Write about it Michael R. Gordon at [email protected] and Dustin Volz at [email protected]