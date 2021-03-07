Neighbors were shocked and deeply saddened when the death of the women confirmed after the fire in the house in Derry





Police this afternoon confirmed the tragic death of women at the scene of the fire on Rossdowney Road in Waterside. Emergency services were scheduled at the scene around 7.30am this morning (Sunday 7 March). Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said: “People are in shock today after the death of a woman in a tragic house fire on Rossdowney Road this morning. “/> Rossdowney Road at the intersection of Ardlough Road is closed to all traffic while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service deals with a fire in residential premises. DER2110GS 004 I want to express my sincere condolences to the family ladies and friends at an incredibly difficult time. I spoke to the neighbors this morning who are deeply shocked and saddened. I also want to pay tribute to those who responded in an emergency who participated in the incident this morning for their bravery and professionalism. I am sure all our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends in this terrible time and also with those who respond to the courageous courage involved in the incident. “/> PSNI vehicle on Rossdowney Road. The road is closed to all traffic at the Link Crescent intersection while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service deals with a fire at residential premises. DER2110GS 003 Alliance Adviser Philip McKinney meanwhile said: “It is with great sadness that I must report that a woman has lost her life in a fire on Rossdowney Road.” Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Confirming the deaths of the women PSNI Inspector Hamilton said: Police received a report of the fire at 7:30 p.m. A woman was taken from the property but tragically died at the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be investigated, in collaboration with the Northern Ireland Rescue and Fire Service. “/> Rossdowney Road is closed to all traffic at the intersection of Crescent Link while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service deals with a fire at residential premises. DER2110GS 001 Rossdowney Road remains closed after the incident. There are no other details at this time. Earlier this morning Rossdowney Road was closed at the intersection with Ardlough Road as Rescue and Rescue Service teams in Northern Ireland were set on fire at residential premises. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and look for alternative routes for their journey.

