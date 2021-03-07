



The National Drama School may soon have a J&K center | Photo credit: Representative image The National School of Drama (NSD), in an initiative to strengthen theatrical education and reach across India, says it expects to open new centers in addition to four regional centers in Varanasi, Bengaluru, Agartala and Gangtok, said Paresh Rawal, senior actor and Chairman, NSD. Speaking to the press, Rawal spoke about the recent request received from the Honorary Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha for the opening of a center in Jammu and Kashmir. “We will soon discuss the possibilities with members of the NSD society and the government. Hopefully we will have a concrete plan to do that soon,” Rawal said. “Regarding the NSD expansion vision, we are eager to establish centers in the most vibrant theater culture states such as Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra,” Rawal added. and we will approach the Government of India for building construction grants, “he added. Rawal also stressed the importance of declaring the NSD as an Institute of National Importance. He said: “This status will further strengthen the institute by enabling the awarding of degrees, the introduction of new courses as a playwright, costume modeling, property creation, etc., and the opening of new centers. We are in active contact with the government “In addition to this, the proposal to redevelop the existing NSD campus is also under active consideration.” He also talked about introducing new courses in various aspects of theatrical art. NSD says it also plans to digitize its archive. “Currently, thousands of in-house productions and displays are stored in the old format. NSD has decided to convert it to digital, later to be used as study material or mass use. Plans may include sharing digital content with other institutes. of premium theater education worldwide and can also be used for commercial purposes after resolving all issues related to Intellectual Property Rights. “ Founded in 1959, the theater institute is also planning to collaborate with various well-known theater directors in the country to produce 75 plays on the theme of the fight for freedom and freedom fighters, as the nation will mark 75 years of Independence this year. “We are also proposing to set up a national repertoire company in Kevadia which will feature quality theatrical productions for Unity Statue visitors.”







