



The European Union must shake off any protracted will over Brexit and build a friendly relationship with the UK as equal to the sovereign, says Britain’s top EU adviser David Frost. Frost again defended Britain’s unilateral move to soften post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, over which the EU has promised to take legal action for violating the terms of the Brexit agreement. Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith over part of their trade deal covering freight movements in Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tried to keep his distance from the quarrel, said Britain and the EU would iron out what he described as “technical issues”, saying such issues would occur “in the early stages of our relationship”. new” . Frost, who led Britain’s negotiations to secure a trade deal with the bloc, was named as a minister and Johnson’s chief man for future ties with the EU earlier this year and looks set to take a stronger approach. “I hope they will shake off any bad will towards us to leave and instead build a friendly relationship, between sovereign equals,” he wrote in an opinion piece in the Sunday Telegraph. “This is what I will work for, acting constructively when we can, relying on our interests when needed – as a sovereign country in complete control of our destiny.” The EU has denied suggestions from some leading Brexiteers that it wants to get sick in Britain after Brexit, saying it expects London to only abide by the terms of the divorce agreement. Frost again defended the British government extending a waiver period for controls on certain food products imported by retailers in Northern Ireland as “legitimate and consistent with the progressive and conscientious implementation” of part of the post-Brexit trade agreement called Ireland e Veriut protocols. Northern Ireland’s future was hotly contested during the Brexit negotiations. London ultimately agreed to leave the British-run province in line with the EU’s only commodity market to avoid a strong border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, fearing it could was detrimental to the 1998 peace agreement that ended decades of Irish conflict. This has required checks on some items arriving in Northern Ireland from elsewhere in the UK, which some businesses say has made it difficult to bring supplies. To address that issue, the British government extended the apology period for some checks until 1 October. The EU argues that the extension of the grace period was in line with the agreement, saying London must respect what it signed. She has promised to take legal action, or so-called “breach proceedings” against Britain.

