As COVID-19 cases rise, Tamil Nadu will turn to proven strategies to prevent a second wave – The New Indian Express





Express News Service CHENNAI: While Tamil Nadu stands on the brink of an intense survey campaign, Health officials have acknowledged an increase in Covid-19 cases and instructed local health workers to revert to proven control and surveillance strategies. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, attributing the increase to families and working groups, also told the department to review the availability of beds to prepare for an increase in cases. In recent weeks, Tamil Nadu has seen a gradual increase in the number of new cases as well as the test positivity rate. The state reported an average of 451 new cases a day between February 14-20. This increased to an average of 499 cases per day between 28 February and 6 March. Therefore, the test positivity rate increased slightly from 0.9 percent to 1 percent in that period, with Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tirupur districts increasing in cases. The capital, for example, reported a total of 1,157 cases from 21 to 27 February. However, from February 28 to March 6, he reported 1,361 cases. The test positivity that was 1.5 percent on February 27 rose to 2 percent on March 6. Fortunately, there has been no similar increase in the number of deaths reported by Covid. READ | After over five months, Maharashtra adds 11,141 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours To quell any possible second wave of cases, the Department of Health plans to repeat the efforts of the Department of Social Welfare, volunteers, active capacity NGOs, and Health Groups. Radhakrishnan, in an official communication Saturday, instructed officials to ensure effective inter-departmental coordination as is done during the pandemic peak. He has asked the Director of Industries and Trade to monitor industrial institutions for adhering to standard operating procedures after a group was reported by a training institute in Chennai. “Training institutions are being closely monitored after groups were reported to the Commercial Tax Personnel Training Institute in Chennai. The first four cases were reported and, after testing, another 16 were found. “There have been no new cases since then,” he told The New Indian Express.

He further instructed officials to review the availability of beds at the Covid Care Center in the event of a sudden increase in cases as most have closed due to a drop in new cases in the last two months. The department’s analysis revealed that family groups appeared due to non-compliance with quarantine instructions at home. “Many people who decided on home quarantine are not following home quarantine guidelines strictly … So, once again, local health inspectors will strictly monitor those who are on home quarantine,” he said. TN reported an average of 451 new cases per day between February 14-20. This increased to an average of 499 cases per day between 28 February and 6 March. Therefore, test positivity increased slightly from 0.9% to 1% in that period. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress #CoronaVirusUpdateshttps://t.co/bXtpaMrxH5 pic.twitter.com/lA7HHrgcmW – Omjasvin MD (@omjasvinMD) March 7, 2021 In another official communication with Collectors and Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday, Radhakrishnan instructed officials to ensure that inns, hotels, training centers and educational institutions are closely monitored as well. Deputy Health Directors in all districts and the Chief Health Officer in cities and local authorities have been told to collect and submit daily reports on the source of the infection without stopping so that the spread can be contained. Radhakrishnan also stressed aggressive testing and tracking of contacts. “March is a critical month for us to reduce numbers or go to the Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala roads (cases have been on the rise in those states),” he warned, pointing to stagnation in certain districts as a trend. disturbing. (Wwith inputs from Omjasvin MD)







