Urgency imposed by Indira Gandhi an “Outdated issue, should be buried”





Indira Gandhi was of the opinion that the Emergency was imposed because democracy was derailed: Sanjay Raut Mumbai: Calling the 1975 Emergency an outdated issue, which should be “buried” forever, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted the center saying the prevailing situation in the country is such that it can be said that the Emergency period was the most good. In his weekly Rokhthok column published in Saamana party spokesman Mr. Raut, who is the executive editor of the daily, questioned the action of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to express regret over the Emergency imposed by his grandmother. and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “The people of India punished Indira Gandhi for her decision to impose the Emergency. They taught her a lesson but later forgave her by bringing her back to power. The emergency is an outdated issue. Why raise it again and again? … should be buried forever, “he said. Mr Raut described Rahul Gandhi as a straightforward and casual person who happened to be talking about the past incident. “His comments sparked a debate on this issue once again. The 1975 emergency was imposed in unprecedented circumstances. The current generation in politics and media has no information about the past and was not touched at all. The prevailing situation in the country is such that it can be said that the 1975 Emergency was better, “he said. Mr Raut said the recent attacks by the Income Tax Department on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Tapsee Pannu came as they spoke out against government policies. He added that the Washington Post (an American newspaper) has raised questions about the “Undeclared Emergency” under the Modi government while talking about the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi on charges of insurgency. “Political control over the media houses, political strategies to win elections and break the opposition, challenging constitutional norms – all these things are just the same now as they were in 1975. Indira Gandhi has been replaced by Narendra Modi, he wrote. The Senate MP added that Indira Gandhi had expressed regret for the excesses committed during that period and promised that there would be no urgency in the future. “She was determined that the step should be taken against the prevailing background, where the provocation was made in an attempt to create anarchy. She was of the opinion that the Emergency was imposed because democracy was shining,” Mr Raut said.

