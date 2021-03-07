Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Two Indian Navy boats to visit Mongla port in Bangladesh for 3 days



Two Indian Navy ships will be on a visit to Bangladesh’s Mongla port from Monday to Wednesday as part of celebrations of the neighboring country’s 50th anniversary of independence and to repeat the historic friendship between the two nations, senior officials said on Sunday. . India is currently celebrating the golden jubilee of its victory (Swarnim Vijay Varsh) over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. Offshore patrol boat Sumedha and Indian Navy Corvette Kulish are scheduled to visit Mongla in Bangladesh from Monday to Wednesday, Navy officials said. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Bangladesh last Thursday to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country later this month to attend Bangladesh’s 50th anniversary celebrations. This is the first time any Indian Naval Ship is visiting the port of Mongla in Bangladesh and is intended to pay tribute to the Bangladeshi and Indians fighters and citizens who gave their lives during the 1971 Liberation War, officials said. The visit of the two ships reiterates India’s determination and firm commitment to maintain peace, stability and good order in the region, in line with SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region, as articulated by the Prime Minister of India, they noted . On behalf of India’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, the commanding officers of the ships will call on the Bangladesh Navy senior hierarchy to reaffirm the Indian Navy’s solidarity and partnership with the Bangladesh Navy, they said.

Following all COVID-19 protocols, the ship’s crew will also participate in professional and cultural exchanges, as well as friendly sports matches with their Bangladesh Navy counterparts, further improving the synergy between the two fleets, they said.

