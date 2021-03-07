







Kolkata, March 7

The Union Home Office has asked Assam paramilitary rifles to prevent any Myanmar nationals from crossing into Indian territory and pushing back anyone found trying to cross.

Assam rifles guard the India-Myammar border in the Northeast, while the BSF guards the border with Bangladesh.

Leading sources in the paramilitary force said the “instructions from above” were clear and vague – no Myanmar Nationality should be allowed to enter India without a valid visa or travel permit.

India-Myanmar border has a Free Movement Regime (FMR) which allows tribes living along the border to travel 16 km on both sides without visa restrictions and with a simple permit issued by local authorities.

There are over 250 villages with over 300,000 people living within 10 km of the border who often cross through 150 small and large official and informal crossings.

The order follows the considerable embarrassment New Delhi now faces after Myanmar formally demanded the immediate return of eight police officers who had passed away and sought refuge in the northeastern state of Mizoram.

Police told state authorities they were expelled from the military after they refused to open fire on peaceful demonstrators in Chin State.

It is not clear why the Chin State administration has demanded the return of only eight police officers when reports from Mizoram suggest that nearly 30 people, mostly police officers and their family members, were sheltered in Mizoram’s Champhai district after the February 1 military takeover in Asia South Kombi.

The Mizoram Interior Ministry confirmed that at least 16 Myanmar nationals, including several police officers, have crossed into the state.

An Indian intelligence official said Myan-Marese was not yet aware of all those who had fled the country and had only confirmed information about eight police officers whose repatriation had been requested.

Champhai District Commissioner Maria CT Zuali told the writer that he had received an official letter from her counterpart in Chin State requesting a “friendly gesture” by handing over eight Myanmar police officers.

Zuali said he was awaiting guidance from the Center and the Mizoram Government.

During the 1988 uprising and the massacre of thousands that rocked Myanmar, India opened its borders to those fleeing the coup.

Thousands of Myan-Marese, including MPs, entered Manipur and Mizoram and many arrived in Delhi and obtained UNHCR refugee cards.

The then government of Rajiv Gandhi decided to support and even fund the Burmese Provisional Government in exile.

But the change in Indian politics since the late 1990s when the first BJP-led government took over in Delhi.

Significantly produced by the Indian military which sought better relations with the Tatmadaw Burmese army to neutralize rebel northeastern bases in Myanmar’s Sagaing region, the BJP government not only pushed back many Myan-Mareses, including a military deserter who was executed.

He also banned all covert support previously offered to Myanmar’s rebel armies such as the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and the Arakanese National Unity Party (NUPA).

Eight senior NUPA leaders were killed by a military intelligence ummah led by a BJS Grewal colonel, and more than 30 NUPA activists were interned in the Andamans during Operation Leech in 1998.

Detained NUPA activists were finally acquitted by Calcutta High Court when military attorneys dropped the hasty charges of running with guns back to NUPA rebels after the confusing facts of close support were provided to them before a double intersection by Col Grewal to the surface during court proceedings.

Human Rights Lawyer Nandita Haksar, who defended the NUPA rebels, later revealed the truth behind ‘Operation Leech’ in her book The Rogue Agent.

Both the Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi governments have consistently pursued a strong commitment both with the NLD party of Aung San Suu Kyi and Tatmadaw, to secure action against northeastern rebels and prevent a diversion towards China.

