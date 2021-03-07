New ally in Tripura government announces first list of candidates for tribal council polls, confused BJP





Days after they formed an alliance with the tribal front launched by Tripura scion and former State Congress chief Pradyot Church Manikya Debbarma for future polls in the autonomous administrative council, the Tripura Indigenous Peoples Front (IPFT), the junior ally in the leadership of BJP government, pulled out its first candidate for the April 4 ADC elections. And, in an intriguing subtext that may matter before the polls, the IPFT left no word or discussions with any of its allies before coming up with its partial list of candidates. Just two days back, the IPFT, in a surprise move, chose to hold away a joint rally proposed with the Regional Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of Tipraha (TIPRA), the letter directed by Debbarma, leaving it with tears in its eyes at scene. It is learned that the party has not yet clarified whether it would continue to be a partner of the BJP in the tribal council polls and their first list did not have any reference to the division of seats with the saffron party. We have released our first list of candidates after several meetings of our Central Election Committee. The committee reviewed the applications of prospective candidates and gave us a short list, IPFT chief NC Debbarma said at a press conference late Sunday evening. Party general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia said the party has released a list of 18 candidates and a decision on the rest will be announced soon. Our doors are open for discussion. We are ready to ally with anyone who agrees to our demands, he said. BJP, which has not yet come up with its own list of candidates for the ADC polls, has announced its complaints about the move of its junior partners. Party spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, They have gone against the goodwill on the basis of which the alliance was formed by declaring its candidates. They did the same before the election in Lok Sabha. However, we are willing to talk. JOIN NOW: Explained Telegram Channel Express Earlier Saturday, the CPI (M), the main Opposition player in the state, also announced its list of candidates, half of whom are candidates for the first time. According to the announced schedule, voting would take place in 1,244 polling stations in the 28 district council seats. Indigenous people, who make up one-third of the 37-loop state population, represent 18 tribal communities. Most of them reside in areas which are within the administrative scope of the autonomous council. TTAADC has its influence over 68 percent of the geographic area of ​​the states, which comes to 7,132.56 square km. Washt was established on January 18, 1982. The state issued a notice in March last year announcing the postponement of tribal council polls in response to rising Covid-19 issues at the time. The term of the last council ended on May 17, 2020. The state cabinet decided to charge the temporary charge of the body with the governor before extending his term by another six months. On January 12, the government filed an affidavit before the Tripura High Court, stating that TTAADC polls would be held until May 17, this year.

