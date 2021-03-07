International Women’s Day 2021 is honored on Google Doodle





Google Doodle for March 8, 2021, is celebrating International Women’s Day, highlighting a first series in women’s history. A Doodle Video honors and pays homage for many of the trails trails that open doors and pave the way for generations of women across the globe. International Women’s Day 2021 falls within Women’s History Month in various countries around the globe. Consistent with this, Google has already released numerous Doodles featuring numerous women throughout history at the helm of this global holiday. Doodle video effectively “raises a hand” for all women, past, present and future. With just 41 seconds, this Doodle may not make the whole story of women’s justice, but it is a pretty powerful short clip that highlights some of the stories of women across the globe. International Women’s Day began life as “Women’s Day” in 1909 in the United States, she was born and developed into a global event with a focal point each year with the theme of 2021 # SelectTheProfessional. Doodle International Women’s Day 2021 was illustrated by Helene Leroux, who drew influences from her grandmother to create images that adorn Google’s global pages. As an animator, she even admitted that she had hidden in a very short clip of her profession another field dominated by men. You can also check out some of Helene’s fantastic works on it official site as well: The topic Women’s Firrat especially resonates with me. My great-grandmother (whom I remember drawing when I was a child) was an incredible artist, but she was never allowed to take up art professionally. I finally became the first woman in my family to pursue art studies and create a profession from drawing. I wish she could have had the same opportunity at the time! I actually got into a picture from my profession as an animator in video. When I started, it was a male-dominated field, and I’m proud to see so many women animators and directors now Helene Leroux Google has also added a series of exclusive Pixel wallpapers to the March 2021 Pixel Feature Drop that you can decorate to help celebrate International Women’s Day. There is also a dedicated section of the Google Play Store highlighting women developers, content creators, and boundary breakers across apps, movies, and written content. While it may not solve many of the issues that women all over the world face every day. It’s another milestone in the 2021 annual International Women’s Day movement. More Google Doodles: FTC: We use links automatically linked to revenue. More Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

