Foster says the Northern Ireland protocol does untold harm

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has said the Irish Government and the European Union should take some responsibility for the current divisions and tensions in the Executive and the Northern Assembly over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Asked on Sunday about the viability of the power-sharing executive, Ms. Foster said the relationship is not in a very positive place at the current moment in time.

I think the Irish Government and the European Union need to take some responsibility for this because they have turned their face against hearing the unionist community in Northern Ireland. “I think it’s a mistake,” she told RTEs This Week.

Ms. Foster said she remained committed to doing the work of devolution. We will just have to work on the problems that exist there.

The DUP leader defended the British governments’ move to unilaterally extend the grace period to avoid controls on some goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain.

It was very clear to me that the European Union would not move in a timely manner to deal with the real and tangible risks to our ports and to the movement of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland, she said.

Ms Foster said she spoke to businessmen on Friday and they all agreed it was the right thing to do because they needed action in early March so it would not affect goods coming across the Irish Sea at the end of March.

While the EU was taking legal action against the British movement Ms. Foster said the British attorney general was quite convinced that the extension of the grace period for goods entering the North was legal.

The DUP leader said what was sometimes overlooked in Dublin was that the position of all unionists was that the protocol should be replaced because it was causing untold damage to Northern Ireland.

The protocol is a consequence of the Irish Government’s misinterpretation and Irish nationalism of the Belfast Agreement. I really regret it because because what we have now as a result of this is that the inter-community element of the Belfast Agreement is under threat, she said.

Ms Foster said the EU and the Irish Government were so determined that they did not have any North-South Border structure that they harmed domestic trade within the UK.

She acknowledged that the EU wanted to protect its single market, but through protocol was damaging relations in Northern Ireland.

Ms. Foster was also asked about her reaction to the Loyal Communities Council (LCC) – which represents the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), the Ulster Defense Association (UDA) and the Red Command (RHC) – stating her opposition unanimous to the protocol while adding that this should be peaceful and democratic.

She did not believe there was an implicit threat of violence in the statement. She said the LCC had stressed that opposition to the protocol should be peaceful and democratic.

Referring to how the Covid-19 program is more advanced in Northern Ireland. Ms Foster said it was her wish and desire that everyone on the island of Ireland be vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Asked if she would be in favor of the surplus vaccines in the UK being offered to the Irish Government Mrs. Foster said this was an issue British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should discuss with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

The First Minister hoped that the vaccine program in the South would take off because it was important that if people were coming and traveling across the Border, they should be vaccinated.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told the RTE program that she agreed with Ms. Foster that calm and orderly leadership was now required.

The facts are that Brexit is difficult. We should not be naive or imagine that all difficulties can be mitigated or canceled. But of course protocol is needed – these are necessary protections for the island of Ireland, she said.

Ms. McDonald said it appeared that Ms. Foster and her colleagues who were the most ardent supporters of Brexit were not prepared to face the real consequences of Brexit, one of which is gate control. without