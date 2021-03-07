Airlines Ethiopian Airlines delivers the first batches of vaccines in Ethiopia





Today marked a historic moment for Ethiopia and its flag carrier. The country received 2.184 million doses of coronavirus vaccine through the global COVAX vaccine distribution initiative. These doses were brought by Ethiopian Airlines. Getting the ball rolling In December, Ethiopian Airlines reached an agreement with Cainiao Network, which is the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. The deal formed an international cooling chain from China for the supply of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines. Subsequently, temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals are being delivered twice a week from Shenzhen, China, Africa and beyond, through centers in Dubai, UAE and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Following this progress, millions of doses of the vaccine landed in Ethiopia today. Ethiopian Airlines shared the following regarding delivery to it Tweet. We have shipped and delivered the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia. The shipment arrived today and was handed over to the Ethiopian MoH in a ceremony held at our cargo terminal. We will continue to provide this critical service to the life-saving mission We have shipped and delivered the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia. The shipment arrived today and was handed over to the Ethiopian MoH in a ceremony held at our cargo terminal. We will continue to provide this critical service to the life-saving mission. #FlyEtiopian pic.twitter.com/yx3XtNq0JR – Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 7, 2021 A vital service WHO and Ethiopia cicerone as the delivery was a marked event. The group confirmed the product that arrived is the Oxford University vaccine / AstraZeneca. He added that this move is a big step towards ensuring the fair distribution of vaccines amid the pandemic. Historical events! #Ethiopia has received #AstraZeneca # COVID-19 vaccine through # COVAX. This is a major step towards ensuring the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. @OBSH @Gavi @CEPIvaksinat @UNICEF @PMEtiopi @AbiyAhmedAli @WHOAFRO @FMoHealth pic.twitter.com/XvgXL4c0OX – KUSH Ethiopia (@WHOEthiopia) March 7, 2021 Today, the management of Ethiopian Airlines said the company is prepared to take a leading role in transporting vaccines across the globe. The airline cargo division expects the demand for these operations to last up to three years. , Said for Fitsum Abadi, managing director of Egoopian Cargo Reuters following: We have planes converted by passengers removing their seats, 16 of them, which are very wide planes converted to transport vaccines. Being promoted Altogether, the Ethiopian cargo division has boosted services amid the global health crisis. Transportation has been a lifeline for carriers amid a sharp drop in passenger activity and the Ethiopian recognizes the potential. Stay informed:Sign up for ourevery dayANDweeklyaviation news third! The airline regularly adapts its operations amid rising new opportunities. At the start of the pandemic, the operator took seats from its 25 passenger planes to increase cargo capacity. As the world becomes more dependent on product delivery, the carrier is prepared to take on the challenge. Simple Flying approached Ethiopian Airlines for further comment on this historic offering this weekend. We will update the item with any further updates from the carrier. Overall, what are your thoughts on Ethiopian Airlines delivering the first batches of coronavirus vaccine to Ethiopia? Have you followed the progress of the carrier mission over the past year? Tell us what you think about the company’s activity in the comments section.







