International
Covid-19: Flight attendant vaccinated against coronavirus days ago
A flight attendant who tested positive for Covid-19 was vaccinated against the virus days ago.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on TVNZ BREAKFAST on monday that the flight attendant had recently received the vaccine while stressing that it takes about two weeks to function.
Well this person was actually just vaccinated, so they were an advantage for this exact reason, the issue that of course the vaccine takes two weeks to work, so at this point it was not doing enough of its work, nor will to have waited, but shows that this person was really an advantage to us.
The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday evening the stewardess was tested positive.
READ MORE:
* Covid-19: How can we make sure that people are self-isolated?
* Covid-19: Flights resume in Cook Islands after NZ spends a week without community cases
* Covid-19: a new positive case is the flight attendant who visited the Auckland supermarket
Fourteen other air crews were being contacted and asked to isolate and re-test.
The ministry was not ruling out local transmission of the virus in Auckland, but said the risk to the public was low because of the region being at alert level 3 at the time.
This was despite the fact that the woman visited Auckland Airport Countdown on March 3 between 12.07 and 1.22 pm.
People who were at the Auckland Airport Countdown on Wednesday at the time were not required to isolate.
If they feel unwell or develop symptoms, they should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5454 and be tested and stay home until a negative test result is obtained, the ministry said.
Contact trackers are also in the process of finding people who were at an unnamed clinic at the same time as the woman during a health appointment on an unspecified date.
All those who attend the same clinic at the same time are being identified and will be contacted and special health advice will be provided.
The results of the genome sorting are expected on Tuesday.
Ardern also told BREAKFAST the very strong working hypothesis from public health officials was the source of the virus from the work of the Air New Zealand crew member.
So obviously they are an international crew member, that’s their working hypothesis, and that matches the dates when they were flying and also with the start they flew for the last time and came back on February 28th.
She said the flight attendant would have worn PPE, but the way she was flying did not require her to self-isolate herself for 48 hours and then return for a negative test before returning to the community.
This was the case for some roads, such as those from the United States, she said.
Ardern said the government was already looking into the process if the level of rules for different flight lines had to be increased.
We have been going through a process of just evaluating again whether or not we need to raise antes in different countries and I expect the Ministry of Health to release that job shortly.
The three members of the woman’s family were tested on Sunday and all are negative, the ministry said.
She returned to New Zealand from Japan on February 28 and returned a negative Covid-19 result, she said.
She returned a positive follow-up test result on Sunday after a swab taken on Saturday as part of routine surveillance testing, the ministry said.
The woman who tested positive was transferred to the Jet Park quarantine facility.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]