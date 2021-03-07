Covid-19: Flight attendant vaccinated against coronavirus days ago

A flight attendant who tested positive for Covid-19 was vaccinated against the virus days ago.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on TVNZ BREAKFAST on monday that the flight attendant had recently received the vaccine while stressing that it takes about two weeks to function.

Well this person was actually just vaccinated, so they were an advantage for this exact reason, the issue that of course the vaccine takes two weeks to work, so at this point it was not doing enough of its work, nor will to have waited, but shows that this person was really an advantage to us.

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday evening the stewardess was tested positive.

Fourteen other air crews were being contacted and asked to isolate and re-test.

The ministry was not ruling out local transmission of the virus in Auckland, but said the risk to the public was low because of the region being at alert level 3 at the time.

This was despite the fact that the woman visited Auckland Airport Countdown on March 3 between 12.07 and 1.22 pm.

People who were at the Auckland Airport Countdown on Wednesday at the time were not required to isolate.

ROSA WOODS / Sende The flight attendant tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday (Photo).

If they feel unwell or develop symptoms, they should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5454 and be tested and stay home until a negative test result is obtained, the ministry said.

Contact trackers are also in the process of finding people who were at an unnamed clinic at the same time as the woman during a health appointment on an unspecified date.

All those who attend the same clinic at the same time are being identified and will be contacted and special health advice will be provided.

The results of the genome sorting are expected on Tuesday.

Ardern also told BREAKFAST the very strong working hypothesis from public health officials was the source of the virus from the work of the Air New Zealand crew member.

So obviously they are an international crew member, that’s their working hypothesis, and that matches the dates when they were flying and also with the start they flew for the last time and came back on February 28th.

She said the flight attendant would have worn PPE, but the way she was flying did not require her to self-isolate herself for 48 hours and then return for a negative test before returning to the community.

This was the case for some roads, such as those from the United States, she said.

Ardern said the government was already looking into the process if the level of rules for different flight lines had to be increased.

We have been going through a process of just evaluating again whether or not we need to raise antes in different countries and I expect the Ministry of Health to release that job shortly.

The three members of the woman’s family were tested on Sunday and all are negative, the ministry said.

She returned to New Zealand from Japan on February 28 and returned a negative Covid-19 result, she said.

She returned a positive follow-up test result on Sunday after a swab taken on Saturday as part of routine surveillance testing, the ministry said.

The woman who tested positive was transferred to the Jet Park quarantine facility.