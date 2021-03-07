Haryana restricts Delhi water supply, Chadha says





elhi board deputy chairman Jal Raghav Chadha on Sunday said Haryana has reduced raw water supply in Delhi, pushing the city into a major shortage in water production. In a series of tweets, Chadha said currently, Haryana through the Channel Coated Channel (CLC) is supplying only 549.16 cusecs (against 683 cusecs) and the Delhi Sub-Branch Channel (DSB) is supplying 306.63 cusecs (against 330 cusecs). With the reduction of raw water supply, production at Wazirabad and Chandrawal (WTP) water treatment plants has decreased by 30% and production has decreased by 15% at Okhla WTP. Senior DJB officials said the lack of raw water at the PTU may not lead to an immediate impact on supply, as it takes at least 24 hours for water from these plants to reach the supply stage. However, if the shortage continues, parts of central and western Delhi will be the worst hit. Water supply in areas such as Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Mandi House, offices on Barakhamba Road, etc. will be severely affected, they said. Haryana has reduced its raw water supply in Delhi, as a result, we are facing a shortage in water production, Chadha wrote on Twitter. … Further, the unprofessional attitude of the Haryana governments has led to the uncontrolled dumping of sewers in Yamuna. Samples taken from our quality lab show high levels of pollution / ammonia, he wrote on Twitter. He said on behalf of the DJB, he has turned to the Haryana government to find a solution to the Capitals water problems and also asked the Yal Shakti Union ministry to intervene in the matter to find a quick cure for Delhiites. The Delhi Jal board is in constant contact with the Haryana government demanding that they address these issues on a war-torn basis, but to no avail. I urge the honorable ministry of jal shakti, the government of India to kindly intervene and lead the government of Haryana to liberate part of Delhi and curb the rising levels of ammonia, Chadha wrote on Twitter. This is not the first time Delhi has been caught in a confrontation with the Haryana government in the Delhi water supply part. On several occasions last year and earlier this year, Chadha blamed the Haryana government for raising ammonia levels in Delhi water, which led to water treatment plants being forced to operate at reduced capacity and hitting the supply of water in some areas in the national capital.

