International
Covid 19 coronavirus: Rules around non-isolating airline staff should be reviewed, expert says
Questions have been raised about the current rules about airline staff who should not quarantine after arriving from overseas – after a flight attendant tested positive for Covid-19.
Chief epidemiologist Michael Baker said officials may need to review those rules; given the latter case is now one of three airline personnel who have been infected in recent months.
“Maybe we should review the process we are using for the crew just to make sure we think it is enough to keep New Zealand safe over the coming months,” he told Newstalk ZB.
Air New Zealand yesterday confirmed that members of its affected crew had arrived on a flight from Japan on Sunday, February 28th.
They were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday and returned a positive result yesterday.
The flight attendant initially underwent several health assessments, a spokeswoman said, but did not need to be isolated as Japan is not ranked by the Ministry of Health as a “higher risk route”.
These routes, designated by Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, are Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Under current rules, New Zealand-based international crew is largely exempt from the 14-day managed isolation and quarantine period that people arriving from overseas currently have to perform.
Airline staff must undergo a normal health assessment upon arrival.
“A suitably qualified health physician should be satisfied that the air crew member is at a low risk of transmitting Covid-19,” says the Ministry of Health.
If a staff member is showing any symptoms of Covid-19 or the doctor controlling them is not satisfied for any reason, then that airline crew member will be placed in an administered isolation and quarantine.
Flight attendants who have worked on a higher risk route must be isolated for 48 hours after being touched in New Zealand before performing a Covid-19 test.
Then they should remain in isolation or quarantine until a negative result is obtained.
Source of concern
Baker said the fact that the staff member had taken up a routine test was good news.
But he acknowledged that the lack of isolation on arrival – of airline staff – was troubling.
“Throughout the pandemic, there has always been a source of concern – the fact that we have a very different process for the crew.
“They have never gone through the standard process that other returning travelers do – which is … 14 days in MIQ and two or even three tests now.
“There were reasons for that. But it is definitely an area of vulnerability.”
The latter case also visited Countdown Auckland Airport, on the corner of George Bolt Memorial Drive and John Goulter Drive in Mngere, last Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone who was in the supermarket – now a place of interest – between 12.07 and 1.22 in the afternoon that day is considered casual contact and is asked to monitor their health until 17 March.
“If you start to feel unwell or develop any symptoms of Covid-19, contact Healthline at 0800 358 5454, get tested and stay home until a negative test result is obtained.”
The crew member is one of at least three airline personnel who tested positive for the virus, Baker said.
The other two were people who had worked on flights from Shanghai and Los Angeles.
“The interesting thing is that the sources were never found for those cases,” he said.
“I do not know if the source will be found here.”
