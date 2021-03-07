The latest number of Covid daily deaths in the UK is at its lowest level in almost five months





The latest death toll in the UK Covid has risen to its lowest level in almost five months. New figures this evening, Sunday, March 7 show that 82 more deaths have been reported. This is the first time since October that the total number of daily deaths has been below 100, reports Mirror Online. On October 9, 79 deaths were recorded – almost exactly five months ago. The new figure represents a 42 percent drop from last Sunday’s death toll of 144, and is a further drop from the 158 deaths recorded on Saturday. The figures were released late this evening due to “processing issues”. The number of new cases was recorded at 5,177. This compared to 6,040 on Saturday and the latest rise brings the total since the pandemic started to 4,218,520. New Government statistics as of March 6 show that of the 23,335,514 strokes given in the UK so far, 22,213,112 were the first doses an increase of 416,834 the day before. A total of 1,122,402 were second doses, an increase of 31,562. This comes after Boris Johnson said earlier today that children face greater risks of staying home than going back to school. His comments were made a day before schools in England start again. The Prime Minister said he thought the schools were ready and that people wanted to go back to the classrooms. Tomorrow, March 8, is the big step on the roadmap that we hope will be a roadmap to freedom, the prime minister said during a visit to a vaccination center in north London. This is made possible by the extension of the vaccination program. I very much hope that it will work, everything will go according to plan and that all the children, all the students, will return to school tomorrow. I am so grateful to the parents who have endured so much throughout the pandemic and the teachers who have done an amazing job of continuing the work. I think we are ready, I think people want to come back, they feel it, they feel the need for it.







