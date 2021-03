Both sides claim victory in the Ivory Coast elections

The Ivory Coast ruling party and the main opposition claimed both victories Sunday in the West African nation’s legislative elections, with official results yet to be announced. “We have achieved our goal of securing about 60 percent of the seats,” said Adama Bictogo, number two in the ruling RHDP party. Early trends from local election commissions “clearly show that our party will emerge victorious with a comfortable majority,” he added. Earlier Sunday, the center-right Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI) opposition party claimed to have won Saturday’s legislative election, claiming the preliminary results were filled with irregularities. “We think we have about 128 seats with our allies” in the 255-seat National Assembly, senior opposition party official Niamkey Koffi told a news conference in the economic capital Abidjan. “Our concern is that the results can be manipulated,” Koffi said, warning the government against “any attempt to falsify” them. The conflicting claims of victory came after the Independent Electoral Commission announced the provisional early results, which Koffi said were “filled with fraud, manipulation and manipulation”. Saturday’s election was a major test of stability four months after violence before and after a presidential vote claimed 87 lives in the former French colony. Koffi claimed attempts to overturn the results in several major cities including the political capital Yamassoukrou, the seaside resort of Grand-Bassam and the main districts of Abidjan. Turnout had been only 20%, he added, citing “fear of violence”. The PDCI, in an unprecedented move, has formed an electoral alliance with the center-left Together for Democracy and Solidarity (EDS) coalition, whose driving force is former President Laurent Gbagbo’s Ivorian People’s Front (FPI). Their stated goal is to prevent President Alassane Ouattara and his RHDP party from “consolidating absolute power” into the world’s tallest cocoa grower, formerly a haven of peace and prosperity in troubled West Africa. In the last legislative vote in December 2016, the RHDP and PDCI were allies, winning an absolute majority of 167 seats. Last year’s crisis ruined that deal. The FPI, for its part, lifted a decade-long boycott of electoral politics to take part in Saturday’s vote, in which more than 1,500 candidates were vying for the votes of nearly seven million people. Abidjan Mayor Sylvestre Emmou, an opposition candidate, said three people had been stabbed and wounded in the city on an otherwise quiet voting day. Election observers did not report any other major incidents.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos