What is the new promotion of Biden’s democracy?

Policymakers in the United States are trying to transform President Joe Bidens’s campaign promise that America is back in Biden’s doctrine.

Tanks and the media are working hard to shape and give legitimacy to the post-Trump era. Countless essays have already appeared in major publications to promote policy based on American values ​​and the strengthening and defense of democracy. These pieces already constitute academic literature.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears to be particularly influential on the strategic priorities of the Biden administrations and their implementation.

Last week, he unveiled the eight priorities of a foreign policy for the American people and made references to American leadership, cooperation, diplomacy and, if necessary, the use of force.

At the crossroads of domestic and foreign policy, Blinken identified the following priorities: Combating COVID-19 to strengthen global health security, building a sustainable and inclusive global economy, renewing democracy (which is under threat), creating of a humane and effective immigration system, reviving ties with allies and partners, addressing the climate crisis and fostering a green energy revolution, securing American leadership in technology and, most recently, managing Washington’s relationship with China which he described as the greatest geopolitical evidence of the 21st century with a combination of cooperation, competition and hostility.

The ideological tool

The Biden administrations stressed that the priorities show that the US intends to use democracy and human rights as an ideological tool in the fierce competition for power.

Noting that authoritarian regimes have become more powerful at the expense of democracies over the past two decades, Washington agrees to a new policy of promoting democracy.

That polarization between democracy and authoritarianism cannot be defined as rigidly as it was during the Cold War.

Indeed, Blinken said they had learned from the failure to promote democracy under previous administrations through military intervention and the use of force. Instead, Washington’s new policy will ostensibly stimulate democratic behavior and encourage others to make major reforms (and) fight corruption.

If the US tries to provoke the opposition movement under that new policy, many countries could face the risk of internal unrest and instability.

For the record, that method has no merit as we have learned in Iran and elsewhere. If Washington uses sanctions, however, as it did to target Russia and China, the polarization between the major powers must deepen as they compete more openly.

The most interesting aspect of Blinkens’s speech was his emphasis on pursuing America’s enlightened interest through sharing the burden with allies and reviving partnerships.

I am particularly fond of and appreciative of the idea of ​​self-enlightened interest. Washington’s main problem is that it treats its allies rudely and builds asymmetric relationships with them. The United States is also willing to ignore the strategic losses of its allies to pursue their tactical gains.

What about Turkey?

The tense relationship between Turkey and the US in recent years best sums up that problem. Washington believes it can support the YPG, the designated terrorist organization PKKs Syrian branch, to prevent US military casualties in the fight against Daesh.

He also claims that the leader of the Glenist Terror Group (FET), a terrorist unit that was responsible for the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, must live in the village of Pennsylvania.

The United States also finds it acceptable to target Halkbank, a Turkish bank, based on its claim that it violates US sanctions on Iran.

America’s strategic partner could be removed from the F-35 fighter jet program and subject to US Opposition Counter-Sanctions (CAATSA) sanctions over Russia’s purchase of S-400 air defense system because Washington blocked the sale of the system Patriot in Turkey.

The Biden administration needs to formulate its policy in Turkey given Ankara’s priorities. The relationship should reflect the enlightened interest of both parties.

In particular, Washington should appreciate that Turkey has indeed defended democracy by fighting three terrorist organizations and absorbing the negative side effects of civil unrest in Syria and Iraq.

If the letters that 54 senators sent to Biden and a second letter, which more than 170 representatives wrote to Blinken, were part of this new policy of promoting democracy, this policy would have nothing but interests. selfish of America’s sugar.

The US cannot talk about Idlib and talk about the distribution of humanitarian aid to Syria in an attempt to whitewash the YPG. It is useful to recall that anti-Turkish figures in the US Congress are taking steps to overthrow the Biden administration delayed by Turkish politics.