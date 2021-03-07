International
Most Palawan front lines reject China vaccine
PUERTO PRINCESS CITY Most first-line medical workers in the government run by the Palang Ng Hospital (ONP) in this city refused to be vaccinated with the Chinese-made CoronaVac and decided to wait for the arrival of the stroke produced by a British pharmaceutical company.
Vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The Beijing-based health service was made available to health workers in Palawan on Sunday, but only 180 of the 698 ILO workers registered for free vaccinations.
There was a higher number of individuals willing to be inoculated with CoronaVac but most hospital staff withdrew after hearing news that the vaccine made by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca would soon be available in the country.
At first, there were more who were willing to be vaccinated. But when they learned that AstraZeneca was coming, they withdrew and we can not force them to change their decision because this is supposed to be voluntary, said the head of the ONP medical center Dr. Melecio Dy.
Two, 58, was the first Palawan resident to be inoculated with the CoronaVac strike.
Wait and see
Two were convinced that if those inoculated with Coronavac did not show adverse reactions, the number of hospital staff wishing to receive the vaccine would increase, citing the first ships reluctant to wait and watch the stay.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III previously assured health workers who had refused CoronaVac that they would not lose their priority and they could take part in the initial bunch of AstraZeneca strikes, which arrived in place on Friday.
The Department of Health (DOH) has not yet announced detailed plans for the distribution of the 487,200 AstraZeneca doses that constituted the first birth in the Philippines by COVAX, the global vaccine pool run by the World Health Organization.
There is no perfect vaccine, so if we have vaccines available, we should take it to prevent moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, added Two.
Thirty-two hospital staff, including seven doctors, 11 nurses, two medical technologists, a dentist and 11 non-medical staff including clerks and security guards were vaccinated on Sunday at the ILO.
The ILO, which serves as the main COVID-19 referral hospital in the province, was given 1,218 doses out of a total of 5,260 Sinovac strokes allocated by the DOH to Palawan.
As of Sunday morning, there are only four active COVID-19 cases in Palawan, out of 615 reported cases, with six deaths and 605 recurrences.
Last week, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando said some of the health workers in the province also withdrew from the initial inoculation after learning they would receive Sinovac blows.
But hospitals in the towns of Malolos, Olongapo and Tuguegarao continued to distribute their vaccines, despite the refusal of some front lines to be inoculated with CoronaVac.
On Sunday, over 200 front-line health care workers at James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital in Olongapo City and Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City received CoronaVac strikes. About 822 front lines of Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos Town were set to receive their blows on Monday.
WITH REPORTS BY JOANNA ROSE AGLIBOT, CARMELA REYES-ESTROPE AND VILLAMOR VISAYA JR. inch
