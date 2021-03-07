International
Hajdu speaks of vaccine certificates while Tam looks at ‘optimism’ for distribution of inoculations
As the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, Canada’s health minister says seeking a vaccine passport to travel internationally is a “very lively” issue as more Canadians get shot and countries consider clearing border boundaries.
“Beingsht is being discussed around the world. I am a member of the G7 health ministers, we meet every two weeks. That has been on our agenda,” Patty Hajdu said on Sunday. Rosemary Barton Direct.
She said Transport Minister Omar Alghabrais also discussed the concept with international partners.
Some jurisdictions are looking to use the immunization test against COVID-19 as a way to allow travel within and between countries.
Last month, the World Health Organization ruled that national authorities should not require such certificates for travel because it is still unclear how well vaccines minimize virus transmission, a point Hajdu himself acknowledged.
The concept has also drawn criticism for privacy and equality concerns.
“The goal is to coordinate,” Hajdu said. “You can imagine the confusion on international travel if there are different certifications required.”
Exactly ‘optimistic’ about the future of the pandemic
Providing evidence of immunity is one of several issues considered in response to the design of the next steps of their pandemic response.
In a separate interview, Canada’s top public health official said Sunday that she is increasingly optimistic about the future of the global health crisis, but warns that some measures may stand for the coming months.
“I think we can be strong from that most optimistic point of view because it is a very extraordinary thing that we have, which is some, not just one, but some really great vaccines,” said Dr. Theresa Tam for CBC political correspondent Rosemary Barton.
WATCH | What still worries Dr. Theresa Exactly one year in the COVID-19 pandemic:
“But with that feeling of optimism comes … the need to stay inside for a little longer, because I think if these vaccines are offered to as many people as possible, we can break the most severe consequences, the phase of the crisis of this pandemic. “
Canada has now approved four COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines are double-dose shots, while the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose.
Masks, distancing does not disappear quickly
When asked how long Canadians have to wait to continue wearing masks and physical distancing between the country’s vaccines, Tam said such guidelines would not disappear any time soon.
“These viruses come in invisible ways, and so we need to move on with those measures,” Tam said, adding that while approved vaccines are effective in preventing the most serious outcomes of COVID-19, there are still those who cannot to be fully protected.
“With that in mind, I think these habits will continue for a while. But we want to stop the most restrictive measures as soon as possible.”
Avoid comparing vaccines
The country’s inoculation campaign has taken off in recent weeks. On Friday, the federal government announced that manufacturer Pfizer had agreed to speed up the distribution of 3.5 million doses of its vaccine.
Some provinces have also moved to delay the second dose of two-cartridge vaccines after new national recommendations were issued earlier this week.
While the delay would allow more Canadians to take their first hit, varying percentages of efficiency between shootings have led to a degree of public reluctance over which inoculation is best.
As other public health experts, Tam warned against comparing the efficacy of different vaccines head to head.
“What is the basic fact about these vaccines is that they are all very effective when it comes to preventing serious outcomes, such as hospitalizations … really serious illness and a lot of deaths as well,” she said, adding added that millions of people who have been vaccinated worldwide is proof of this.
“I think people need to feel very confident as they enter, to get whatever vaccine is offered to them, that they are really great for that purpose.”
This is the advice that Hajdu also supported on Sunday.
“Get the first vaccine offered to you,” she said. “It’s really, really important that you protect yourself from a really horrible COVID case that could lead to your death.”
Hajdu says she could have done many different things
The health minister was also asked about the comments she made a little over a year ago, in which she said banning travel between Canada and China would do little to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
“The long-term implication of closing borders is one, they are not very effective in controlling the disease … in fact, they are not effective at all,” Hajdu said in February last year.
Hajdu said those statements came from international health regulations, which she said still show that border measures are not fully effective in stopping broadcasting.
“When I look at the new health minister following the advice of my department of course, I think there are a lot of things I think I could have done differently,” Hajdu said.
“History is not done yet. The research will be done for decades. I just hope I am alive when we get a full analysis of what worked well and what did not happen globally about the COVID-19 pandemic response.
For Tam, part of the story will end when she sees hospitalization and death from falling ill.
“This is really important. We need to monitor to make sure … that the effectiveness of the vaccine continues,” she told Barton. “So I think here we are going to get to a good place and we need the world to be around us there as well.”
