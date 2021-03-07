International
Yemeni Houthis attack heart of Saudi oil with drones, missiles
SANAA (Reuters) – Yemeni Houthi forces fired drones and rockets into the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility in Ras Tanura vital to oil exports, in what Riyadh called an attack on failed global energy security.
Announcing the attacks, the Houthis, who have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition for six years, also said they attacked military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan.
The Saudi energy ministry said an oil storage yard in Ras Tanura, the site of an oil refinery and the world’s largest oil loading plant, was attacked by a drone coming from the sea. The defense ministry said the armed drone was intercepted and destroyed before it could reach its target.
Shrapnel from a ballistic missile landed near a residential complex in Dhahran used by the state-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, the ministry said, adding that no attack resulted in casualties or property loss.
Such acts of sabotage target not only the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also the security and stability of the world’s energy supplies, and therefore, the global economy, a ministry spokesman said in a statement to state media.
The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it had captured 12 armed drones targeting civilian targets without specifying a location as well as two ballistic missiles fired at Jazan.
The sites attacked on Sunday lie on the Gulf Coast in the Eastern Province, home to most of Aramco’s manufacturing and export facilities. In 2019, Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, was rocked by a major missile and drone strike on oil installations just a few kilometers (miles) from the facilities hit on Sunday, which Riyadh blamed Iran, a charge that Tehran denies it.
The attack forced Saudi Arabia to temporarily shut down more than half of its crude production, causing prices to plummet.
glow
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said Sunday that the group had fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles in an extensive operation in the heart of Saudi Arabia.
The Houthis recently stepped up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia at a time when the United States and the United Nations are pushing for a ceasefire to revive stalled political negotiations to end the war.
Last Thursday, the movement said it opened a rocket at an Aramco oil distribution plant in the Red Sea city of Jeddah which the Houthis had attacked in November 2020, hitting a storage tank. Aramco and Saudi authorities have not commented on Thursday’s claim.
The military alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis overthrew the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa. The conflict is widely seen in the region as a war between representatives of Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Colonel Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi defense ministry and the Saudi-led military coalition, said in a statement that the ministry would take all necessary precautionary measures to protect its national assets.
Earlier, the coalition said it carried out airstrikes on Houthi military targets in Sanaa and other regions of Yemen on Sunday and warned that civilians and civilian facilities in the Kingdom are a red line.
She said the Houthis were encouraged after the new US administration revoked a group terrorist designation in February that had been imposed by former President Donald Trumps administration and backed by Riyadh.
Last week, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on two Houthi military leaders in the first punitive measures against the group by President Joe Bidens’s administration following escalating attacks in Saudi cities and intensified fighting in Yemen’s Marib region.
In Sanaa, a Reuters witness reported several airstrikes. Houthi-led Al Masirah television said coalition warplanes bombed al-Nahda and Attan districts.
In February, Biden announced a ban on U.S. support for coalition offensive operations, but said the United States would continue to help Saudi Arabia defend itself.
The war, which has been in a military stalemate for years, has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of starvation. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.
Reporting by the Gulf team; Marwa Rashad in London and Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba in the Cairo and Yemen team; Written by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Louise Heavens, Frances Kerry, William Maclean
