Photos: Etna continues her spectacular outbursts; ash rain in cities





In this photo of Tuesday, February 16, 2021, lava gushes from Mt. Mount Etna near Catania, southern Italy. Spectacular eruptions of Mount Etna are continuing on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with the volcano in eastern Sicily, scattering high clouds of ash and lava rocks. The Italys National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the last major eruption occurred just hours before dawn on Sunday, with the volcano showing rising tremors throughout the night. (AP Photo / Salvatore Allegra, File)

A raging lava river flows into the northeast side of Mt Etna volcano near Milo, Sicily, on Wednesday night, February 24, 2021. Europe’s most active volcano has erupted continuously since last week, emitting smoke, ash and hot lava springs. (Photo by AP / Salvatore Allegra)

FILE – On this Wednesday, February 24, 2021 photo file, a fiery river with burning lava flows on the north-east side of the Mountain. Mount Etna was engulfed in ash and smoke near Milo, Sicily. Spectacular eruptions of Mount Etna are continuing on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with the volcano in eastern Sicily, scattering high clouds of ash and lava rocks. The Italys National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the last major eruption occurred just hours before dawn on Sunday, with the volcano showing rising tremors throughout the night. (AP Photo / Salvatore Allegra, File)

Lava flows from the Mt Etna volcano, near Catania in Sicily, southern Italy, early Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The eruption began just before midnight Monday evening, provoking a large eruption dam that rose several kilometers from the top of Mount Etna. , as reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Etneo Observatory. (Photo by AP / Salvatore Allegra)

Smoke rises from a crater of Mount Etna volcano, seen from the Sicilian city of Catania, southern Italy, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Mount Etna, the volcano that grazes over eastern Sicily, raises superlatives. It is the most active volcano in Europe and also the largest continents. And the fiery, noisy display of power it gives for days or weeks, even years at a time, is always super spectacular. (Photo by AP / Salvatore Allegra)

Smoke billows from the crater of Mount Etna volcano in the background as the dome of Catania Saint Agatha Cathedral in Catania, southern Italy stands out on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Mount Etna, the volcano that erupts over eastern Sicily, elicits superlatives . It is the most active volcano in Europe and also the largest continents. And the fiery, noisy display of power it gives for days or weeks, even years at a time, is always super spectacular. (Photo by AP / Salvatore Allegra) ROME (AP) A particularly spectacular eruption from the Italys Mount Etna volcano erupted a high cloud of ash and lava rock on Sunday in Sicilian villages, the latest in a series of eruptions since mid-February. Video shows the collapse of Torrey Pines bluff

The Italys INGV National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the powerful eruption at 2 a.m. was the 10th largest eruption since February 16, when Europe’s most active volcano began to give an impressive demonstration of the firepower of nature, giving coloring the night sky in staggering colors of orange and red. Rising tremors shook the mountain throughout the night. Rocks of ash and small lava rained down in eight villages on the slopes of Mount Etna on Sunday morning as lava flowed from the southeastern crater slowly down an uninhabited side, as it has done for the past three weeks, the institute said. The column of ash and lava reached an altitude of 10,000 meters (33,000 feet) on Sunday, according to scientists monitoring volcanic activity with specialized instruments from an observatory on Mount Etna in eastern Sicily. The locals wipe ash and lava stones from their front steps and balconies. They have tried to cover cars parked outside with carpets, blankets and sheets of cardboard to make cleaning easier after each explosion. The winds helped carry the ash eastward, INGV said. No serious injuries or damage have been reported since the recent blasts. Geologically active, Etna occasionally becomes particularly noisy and explosive as it has been recently. By mid-morning, the last show of Etna activity had slowed somewhat with the lava flow ending, though the volcano was still blowing the weak ash emission from the southeastern crater. Hours later, volcanic tremors rose again, INGV said in a statement. INGV scientists say there is no way to predict when this current round of particularly powerful volcanic activity could fade.



