The results are dead or injured by fire at the Migrant Center in Yemen





Cairo A fire broke out Sunday at a migrant detention center in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 170 others, the United Nations migration agency said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, according to the International Organization for Migration. More than 90 migrants were in serious condition and the death toll could rise much further, according to Houthi rebels who run the center. The Houthis, who have controlled the capital since the conflict erupted in Yemen more than six years ago, said civil defense teams had put out the fire and that investigations were under way to determine its cause. A UN official said the fire broke out in a hangar near the center’s main building, which housed more than 700 migrants. Most had been arrested in the northern province of Sada while trying to cross into Saudi Arabia, she said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to report to the news media.

This is just one of the many dangers migrants have faced during the last six years of the crisis in Yemen, said Carmela Godeau, regional director of the International Organization for Migration. The narrow waters between the Horn of Africa and Yemen have been a popular migration route despite Yemen continuing fighting. Tens of thousands of migrants, desperate to find work as housekeepers, servants and construction workers, try to cross through Yemen each year to the oil-rich countries of the Persian Gulf. About 138,000 migrants began the arduous journey from the Horn of Africa to Yemen in 2019, but last year that number dropped drastically, to 37,000, due to the coronavirus virus pandemic. More than 2,500 migrants arrived in Yemen from Djibouti in January, according to the migration organization. Those migrants are vulnerable to abuse by armed trafficking networks, many of whom are believed to be linked to armed groups involved in the war. This month at least 20 migrants died after smugglers threw 80 boats during a voyage from Djibouti to East Africa to Yemen, according to the migration agency.

