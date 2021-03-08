12 Older Delhi Metro Line Stations Get New Paint | Delhi News





New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed more than half of a massive repair of its first corridor – the Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal). The DMRC had begun renovating 21 of the corridor’s oldest stations, some of which were part of the first 8.4km-long section between Shahdara and Tis Hazari that opened in 2002.

TOI was the first to report in August 2018 that the DMRC was planning a major change for its aging firstborn. The main stations where the renovation work is almost complete are Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Welcome, Shastri Park, etc. Work on the remaining Metro stations will be completed by May 2021, said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.

The exercise was intended to give them an enhanced aesthetic look and update of various infrastructure to keep pace with the changing times and provide an improved travel experience for its customers, he said.

DMRCs Managing Director Mangu Singh inspected the refurbished stations in this section in the early hours of Sunday, before train operations began for the day. He was accompanied by the director (operations), AK Garg and other senior DMRC officials.

DMRC has always been at the forefront of keeping its facilities and services in top shape to serve as a world-class Metro system for its millions of users. This exercise was carried out in record time despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, leading to an even temporary cessation of all activities in 2020, Dayal said.

The renovation exercise has been challenging for the DMRC as there were only a few hours available to carry out the restoration in an operating corridor. In addition to its age, the corridor also faces other problems like many of its stations that are at ground level, which results in more dust getting inside. Many stations are also located near low-lying areas, which results in problems in the form of sewage and rainwater entering the premises several times.

Renovation work carried out at 12 stations includes finishing or replacing the exterior facade with modern and easy-to-maintain material, transferring the dilapidated granite floor, retrofitting (chemical polishing) of the platforms, interior and exterior painting of the stations , transfer and rotation of the old drainage system, which was causing leaks, new signage, painting of roofs and sheets, renovation of toilet blocks and parking lots, LED lighting in stations, renovation of escalators and installation of stairs new, replacement of analog CCTV cameras with digital ones, etc.

Dayal said similar exercises would be performed on the other Lines in a gradual manner. It is likely that DMRC will undertake similar renovation work on its second and third oldest corridors, the Yellow (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Center) and Blue (Dwarka-Vaishali / Noida City Electronic) lines.

