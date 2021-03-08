Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 114 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 2 deaths – Hamilton

Hamilton reported 114 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 35 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday.

The city recorded two more deaths, one on Sunday involving one person in their 70s and the other on Saturday involving someone in their 60s.

Public health says the blast at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5 West had its first death. The move to the short-stay unit was reported Saturday and is linked to the blast that began on February 26th.

Hamilton has now had 287 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Two new explosions were discovered at the weekend with the third at Red Hill Toyota on Saturday. Three staff members at the representation on the eastern edge of the city have tested positive for coronavirus.

The fifth active increase in a school was also recorded on Friday, in Orchard Park Secondary, with one student and one staff member testing positive for the virus.

There are now 11 active cases in city schools with ongoing additional outbreaks in St. Louis. Eugene Catholic Elementary, St. Michael Catholic Elementary, Cathy Wever Elementary and Hillfield Strathallan College.

Three blasts were declared over the weekend in the M2 unit of Juravinski Hospital, the IH Mission Services shelter and the August 8 Restaurant on Wilson Street.

Hamilton is reporting more than 280 cases at 29 institutions in the current blasts, which include nine nursing homes, six shelters, five schools and two hospitals.

There have now been 106 positive reviews for a coronavirus variant as 18 more cases were identified by public health in recent days.

Of these, only four cases of the variant have actually been confirmed, all were variant B.1.1.7 first appearing in the UK There are no confirmed cases for any of the other coronavirus subtypes.

Active cases rose after five days of decline, with 53 more on Sunday after another 20-day drop on Saturday. There have been 431 active cases since March 7th.

Public health says 44 percent (207) of the city’s 472 new cases in the last 10 days are by people under the age of 29.

More than 41,000 people have been vaccinated since Thursday, with 28,000 taking shots through the Hamilton Health Science (HHS) fixed site, about 1,200 through the St. Louis site. Joe and close to 12,000 with the mobile clinic.

Halton reports 91 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, blasts in two care homes

The Halton Region reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend with 39 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday.

The region now has 278 active cases since March 7 and a total of 9,746 cases since the pandemic began.

The blast at the Queens Avenue retirement home in Oakville was declared completed Friday. There were 14 positive cases and no deaths in the blast that lasted 36 days.

Meanwhile, the blast at Mount Nemo Christian (LTCH) long-term care home closed on Saturday after 66 cases and eight deaths in the blast that began Jan. 10.

Halton has 16 active outbreaks involving 69 cases from three long-term care homes and 85 cases from three retirement homes.

Public health has identified 120 suspected cases of the variant since March 5, with 19 confirmed.

The region reported no new deaths over the weekend and there have been 198 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.











Halton residents 80 years or older can now book in the Internet or call 311 to schedule a vaccination appointment at a regional vaccination center.

Clinics for 80 years and older are expected to be operational during March and April. All appointments depend on the availability of vaccine supplies.

To date, public health has administered 33,255 COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday. Nearly 10,000 doses have been given by mobile teams and just over 23,000 from fixed clinics since March 4th.

Niagara reports 54 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, two new outbreaks in retirement homes

Niagara Public Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend on Saturday 31st and 23rd Sunday.

Active cases rose for the fifth day in a row to 199 from March 7th. The region has had 8,744 cases and 369 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region added two more blasts to retirement homes in Port Colborne and Thorold over the weekend.

Niagara has 17 community outbreaks with three steady increases in elderly residents, including at Garden City Manor LTCH in St. Louis. Catharines.

Public health reported eight different cases to bring the region’s total to 62 by March 7th.

Three of the 62 have been confirmed to be the B.1.1.7 variant that first appeared in the UK. There are no confirmed cases of any of the other coronavirus subtypes.

Public Health also administered 223 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday. Nearly 12,000 doses have been delivered to the region since March 7th.

Haldimand Norfolk reports 10 cases of COVID-19, outbreaks on two farms

Haldimand Norfolk reported 10 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend with five on Saturday and five on Sunday.

The region without active cases fell slightly on weekends to 34 on March 7th.

Both counties have counted 1,459 cases of COVID-19 between the pandemic and 39 deaths.

A pair of farms in the county have the latest EZ Grow Farms blasts in Frogmore and Ryder Farms Inc. in Delhi.

EZ Grow has only one positive case, which relates to traveling from outside Canada. No details were given about the explosion at Ryder Farms.

There is only one explosion in a health care facility involving a staff case, at the Cedar Crossing pension home in Simcoe.

Nearly 8,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in both counties since Sunday, with about 1,600 people completing their shooting series.

