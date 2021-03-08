Iran-backed Houthi rebels say they targeted Saudi Oil Port





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia Iran-linked Houthi rebels said they attacked a Saudi Arabian oil port in the Persian Gulf on Sunday with drones and missiles. Saudi authorities said the strike caused no casualties or damage.

The Saudi Energy Ministry said an attack coming from the sea had targeted oil tanks in the port of Ras Tanura. He condemned what he called repeated acts of sabotage and hostility aimed at the world’s energy supplies.

All indications point to Iran, said an adviser to the Saudi royal court who said he was informed of the matter. He said it was not clear if the origin was Iran or Iraq, but that it had not come from the direction of Yemen. Iranian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An Iraqi official said he was unaware of any connection between his country and the attack. In 2019, a drone and missile attack in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry temporarily shut down half of the kingdoms ’crude output. At the time, the Houthis claimed responsibility, but the U.S. said the attack was launched by Iraq or Iran, which denied the allegations. Yahya Saree, a spokesman for Houthi forces fighting the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, said the group on Sunday used 10 drones and a ballistic missile in an attack on Saudi Arabia Eastern Province, as well as four drones and six missiles aimed south. Saudi regions of Asir and Jazan. The Houthis have stepped up airstrikes on Saudi Arabia following the January inauguration of President Biden, who has vowed to end the six-year civil war in Yemen and rebalance Washington’s relations with Riyadh. The Biden administration has said it wants to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and then negotiate a deeper and broader agreement with Tehran that also addresses Iran’s military stance and activities in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition that intervened in the conflict in Yemen, which is now facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. The coalition launched a new round of airstrikes in the capital Sanaa early Sunday, warning that targeting civilians in Saudi Arabia was a red line. Hussein Nasser, a father of two living in Sanaa, said the coalition bombing of a nearby military base shattered windows in dozens of homes in his neighborhood, injuring several people. Five airstrikes at once while people and their children were having lunch, he said. After the incident in Ras Tanura, the port was functioning as normal, according to some transport sources. The loads are continuing normally, “said a manager at a transport agency there who declined to be named. He was unaware of any distribution center being hit. Ras Tanura is the site of Saudi Aramcos’s oldest and largest oil refinery and the world’s largest oil loading plant. 550,000 barrels per day the refinery supplies over a quarter of the kingdoms’ fuel supply. Shrapnel from a ballistic missile, which the Houthis said they had fired at military targets in nearby Dammam, crashed near the Aramcos residential area in neighboring Dhahran, the Saudi statement said. An Aramco employee living in the area said he saw two shells intercepted by Saudi air defenses, which rely heavily on U.S. Patriot anti-missile systems. Residents nearby reported that the windows of their homes had been shaken or even shattered by the blasts. Images shared on social media showed bright bursts of light in the sky over the oil-rich Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia and later a puff of white smoke. —Benoit Faucon and Saleh al-Batati contributed to this article. Write about it Summer Said at [email protected] and Stephen Kalin at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos