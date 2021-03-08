



C Oronavirus deaths continued to fall in the UK while 82 other fatalities were recorded in the UK on Sunday. The daily increase is the first time less than 100 deaths have been reported since October 19 and this brings the total number of deaths to 124,501. Separate figures published by UK statistics agencies on deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate, along with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show that there have now been 145,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK. Coronavirus infections increased by 5,177, bringing the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,218,520. Recent government data on vaccines show that as of March 6, of the 23,335,514 strokes given in the UK so far, 22,213,112 were the first dose an increase of 416,834 the day before. READ MORE About 1,122,402 were second doses, an increase of 31,562. Boris Johnson said he very much hopes the return of students goes to plan as he warned of the risk of keeping classrooms closed more than a school-run strike in Covid cases. The Prime Minister told reporters on Sunday: You ask about the danger (of returning to schools) I think the danger is in the fact of not returning to school tomorrow given all the suffering, all the learning losses we have seen. Coronavirus vaccine in number: Over 22 million receive first-dose strokes Amanda Spielman, chief inspector of schools in Englands, expressed concern about eating disorders and children self-harm after she said students endured boredom, loneliness, misery and anxiety during the school closure since January. In her closing address as child commissioner for England last month, Anne Longfield said it was impossible to overestimate how harmful last year was to many children. Northern Ireland recorded three more deaths with Covid-19 on Sunday. Another 138 positive cases of the virus were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday. oris Johnson during a visit to a vaccination center at Jesus House for All The Nations, a church in Brent, North London / without Scotland, meanwhile, did not record coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours and the second lowest number of new daily cases in 2020. The latest statistics show 390 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, without fatalities. This means that the number of people who have died from the virus remains at 7,421 below the daily rate. While death tolls tend to be lower on weekends when registries are closed, the 330 case number is the second lowest number recorded this year.

