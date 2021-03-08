New Global Breast Cancer Initiative Highlights New Commitment to Improve Survival

A major new collaborative effort, the Global Breast Cancer Initiative, is being presented today by the World Health Organization, with the aim of reducing global breast cancer mortality by 2.5% per year by 2040, thus avoiding about 2.5 million deaths. In recognition of International Women’s Day, WHO is organizing an advocacy event “Listening to the call of women with breast cancer” during which the new Initiative will be presented to the global cancer community.

“Although we have seen substantial progress in reducing breast cancer mortality in many high-income countries over the past two decades, little progress has been made in low- and middle-income countries,” said Dr Bente Mikkelsen. Director of the Department of Non-Communicable Diseases at WHO. “The higher mortality in these lower-income countries is the result of late-stage diagnosis and inadequate access to quality care. “Together, we can address this unacceptable inequality.”

Survival rates in high-income countries far exceed those in low-income countries

Breast cancer survival five years after diagnosis now exceeds 80% in most high-income countries, compared with 66% in India and only 40% in South Africa. Premature deaths and high out-of-pocket costs that arise when breast cancer services are unavailable or unaffordable result in social disruption, impoverishment, family instability and orphaned children, and also threaten economic growth.

The importance of addressing this situation has become increasingly urgent given that breast cancer has now overtaken lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world and is responsible for one in six of all cancer deaths among women, according to statistics issued by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in December 2020.

The creation of the new WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative follows a steady escalation in recognizing breast cancer as a public health priority over the past decades. Through the Initiative, WHO, working in unison with other UN agencies and partner organizations, will provide guidance to governments on how to strengthen systems for diagnosing and treating breast cancer, which in turn is expected to lead to improved capacity to manage other types of cancer.

Three pillars: health promotion, timely diagnosis and comprehensive treatment and supportive care

“Global partners, experts and other organizations will come together through the Initiative to design existing activities, develop roadmaps, and establish multisectoral working groups to address health promotion and early detection, early diagnosis of breast cancer. and comprehensive breast cancer treatment and supportive care, ”said Dr. Ben Anderson, leading the work for the new WHO Initiative. “The demand for a global approach, which brings together the best breast cancer control expertise from around the world, is high, as is the excitement of what can be achieved.”

Health promotion, the first pillar, will include public education about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, risk reduction strategies (such as avoiding overweight, limiting alcohol intake, and encouraging breastfeeding), and reducing the stigma associated with breast health that exists in some parts of the world.

Early diagnosis of breast cancer should reduce the delays between the time a patient first interacts with the health system and the start of breast cancer treatment. Although breast tumors do not change in days or weeks, cancer survival rates begin to erode when the delays in starting treatment are greater than three months. Current delays in some environments and among certain sensitive populations can be more than a year. Basic diagnostic services are feasible in all settings, as long as they are well-organized and lead to timely referral to specialist care.

Comprehensive treatment and care for breast cancer treatment should include access to surgery, chemotherapy and / or radiotherapy as well as rehabilitation support for women attending palliative care and services to reduce pain and discomfort.

A technical package to support implementation

A evidence-based technical package will be provided to countries, linked to online learning platforms and other types of support, and will be introduced over the next year. The package will include existing WHO cancer tools and products to promote an integrated approach to all cancers and to strengthen health systems more broadly.

For example, the “Technical Specifications of Radiotherapy Equipment for Cancer Treatment,” published jointly by the WHO and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) this month, provides guidance on the procurement and use of radiotherapy equipment. This publication, developed for the Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative, will at the same time support the success of the Global Breast Cancer Initiative. According to a survey conducted by the WHO in 2019 [1], radiotherapy is only available in 16% of low-income countries.

Country engagement, including the participation of NGOs and input from people who know what it is like to live with breast cancer, will be essential to ensure that the efforts made through the New Initiative are integrated into ongoing cancer initiatives and that approaches adapt to country-specific situations.

“As a breast cancer survivor and advocate, I am excited about the potential of the WHO’s new Global Breast Cancer Initiative to give new life to efforts to prevent and treat breast cancer, and ultimately make a difference in the lives of thousands of women around the world, ”said Bertha Aguilar, of the MILC Foundation in Mexico and Secretary of the General Assembly of the ABC Global Alliance.

The new Global Breast Cancer Initiative complements WHO’s other cancer efforts, the Global Childhood Cancer Initiative, established in 2018, and the Global Strategy for Accelerating Cervical Cancer, launched in 2020 .