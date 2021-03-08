Biden needs to change ‘dangerous practice’ in Taiwan, China’s foreign minister said

Beijing President Joe Bidens’s administration must reverse the dangerous practice of showing support for Taiwan, China’s foreign minister said on Sunday, while expressing hope that countries could co-operate on common challenges such as the coronavirus and climate change.

Wang Yi told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual National People’s Congress of China that Taiwan was an inalienable part of Chinese territory and an “insurmountable red line” for Beijing.

China views Taiwan as an illegally detached province. When the civil war in China between communists and nationalists ended in 1949, with the former triumphant, the latter formed a rival government in Taipei.

The US has no formal relations with Taiwan but extensive informal ties. Former President Donald Trump angered China by sending Cabinet officials to visit Taiwan in a show of support.

Wang said China urged the new government to fully understand the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue “and to” completely change the dangerous practices of the previous administration of “crossing the line” and “playing with fire”.

He added that the Chinese government had no room for compromise on the issue and he gave no indication of how Beijing might react if Biden does not change course. However, the ruling Communist Party has threatened to invade if Taiwan declares formal independence or delays reunification talks with the territory.

His comments came less than a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China represented “America’s greatest geopolitical test of the 21st century” and was the only country with enough power to jeopardize the current international order.

“China is the only country with economic, diplomatic, military and technological power that seriously challenges the stable and open international system, all the rules, values ​​and relations that make the world function the way we want,” Blinken said in an address. at the State Department on Wednesday.

Seeking to draw a contrast with the previous administration, which had a skeptical view of multilateral organizations and clashed with a number of allies, Blinken said addressing the challenge posed by China would require co-operation with international organizations and work with allies and partners, “not denigrating them”.

Wang, who has served in this role since 2013, said China was willing to discuss and deepen cooperation with the United States with an open mind, citing common challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and the promotion of of global economic recovery.

He also defended proposed changes in Hong Kong that would strengthen Beijing’s control by reducing its public role in government and dismissed complaints that they would undermine the former British colony’s promised autonomy when it returned to China in 1997.

Beijing must protect “Hong Kong’s transition from chaos to governance,” Wang said.

He also dismissed complaints that Beijing’s treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang amounts to genocide.

Rights groups say more than 1 million people, many of them members of the Uighur minority, have been sent to detention camps. Chinese officials say they are trying to prevent extremism.

Wang said the genocide allegations were complete lies fabricated with secret motives. He also blamed “anti-China forces” which, he said, wanted to “undermine the security and stability of Xinjiang and hinder China’s development and growth.”

Wangs’s comments were an attempt to break out of the model of the past and relax some of the limitations so that both countries can find new direction, Dr. told NBC News. Henry Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization.

However, he acknowledged that the focus was on issues where we do not have much disagreement.

