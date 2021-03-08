Time to reevaluate Air NZ Covid-19 ‘high risk’ destinations, union says

New Zealand Air The latest two cases of Covid-19 have come from Asian cities that are not rated high risk by the Ministry of Health, suggesting it is time to re-evaluate which destinations pose the most risk to the crew, says one union.

On Sunday the Ministry of Health said an Air New Zealand crew member tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Japan.

The woman returned to New Zealand from Narita on 28 February, and returned a negative Covid-19 result then. The crew member later returned a positive test result Sunday after a swab taken Saturday as part of rigorous surveillance testing.

The person has been relocated to the Jet Park quarantine facility and 14 other air crews are being asked to isolate and re-test.

READ MORE:

* $ 1.7 billion in new aircraft costs: Here’s what the Air NZ fleet will look like as it crashes

* Air NZ drops Honolulu switch plans after ‘encounters blocks’

* Air NZ views on international air travel recovery ‘very optimistic’, analyst says



ET Union aviation spokesman Savage said it was the first positive Covid-19 case of an Air New Zealand crew member since late November, when a crew member who returned from Shanghai on a flight just for loads turned out positive.

According to existing guidelines, the International Air New Zealand crew should be isolated upon their return to New Zealand only if they have been to a destination considered high risk by the Ministry of Health, which at this stage includes only Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The two most recent examples of cabin crew infection, both occurred in Asian destinations, Savage said.

Maybe it’s time to assess whether those ports pose an additional risk or whether it was an isolated incident.

Supplied The Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive after a flight to Japan has been a frequent user of the Covid Tracer app.

Savage said the flight crew requirements were a balancing act between border security and crew insurance that would not impose unnecessary impositions on them.

By now the Ministry of Health had reached the right balance, he said.

He said it was important to find out what happened first before additional requirements were placed on the crew.

Only then can we really assess whether the health and safety systems and regulations for the air crew should change or not.

Said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern TVNZ New Zealand Air had done everything required of it and the Government had already assessed whether we needed to increase ante in different countries.

She expected the Ministry of Health to complete that assessment soon.

As circumstances change in different countries, we look at whether or not we should increase what we were doing.

In August Air New Zealand announced the following crew measures applied to medium-risk outages, including Narita, Hong Kong, Shanghai:

The air crew wears masks and gloves when moving through the terminal

Air crew uses private crew transport to hotels, not interfering with other passengers

The air crew is isolated in hotels, limiting trips abroad to 1 hour in the 24-hour period

Air crew are not allowed to use the hotel gym or swimming pool while on duty

The air crew is not allowed to meet with the other crew while on duty

Associate Professor of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Otago, James Ussher said the recent positive issue highlighted a weakness on the New Zealand border.

The air team is working in a high-risk environment without complete personal protective equipment, Ussher said.

While risk mitigation measures are currently in place, both during air travel and to overseas destinations, these are insufficient to prevent infection, as demonstrated by this case.

Procedures need to be reviewed and tightened to reduce the risk of coronavirus entering New Zealand, he said.

This should include reviewing the isolation period for the air crew upon return to New Zealand and the frequency of the test regime.

New Zealand Air Chief of Operations Carrie Hurihanganui said she followed advice from the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Health and its aviation medical team to keep people safe.

A plane returning from Los Angeles and San Francisco was isolated for 48 hours in a contracted hotel. Air New Zealand was using the Grand Windsor Hotel in Auckland.

After 48 hours in isolation, the crew should complete a Covid-19 test and isolate until a negative test result is returned.

High, medium or low risk destinations are determined by the Ministry of Health and this risk matrix is ​​reviewed regularly.

All other aircraft working on international flights were required to undertake testing within seven days of signing for duty as part of the Ministry of Health oversight test, she said.

Once the window is finished, a new one starts on the date the cabin crew member signs for the assignment.

Air New Zealand had also set up an in-house testing facility, which had been operational since August 2020. Staff also had the option of testing at their local testing station or GP.

Air New Zealand has introduced a number of other measures to keep the crew and passengers safe from Covid-19. In January New Zealand Air required all passengers on its flights to wear a face mask.

By that time, it had been mandatory only on its domestic network, as well as flights to Australia, Rarotonga, Samoa, South Korea and Tonga.

Interaction between passengers and crew on board flights was minimal, especially in regional services which tended to be shorter in terms of air time, she said.

His regular food and beverage service on board domestic flights was suspended to further reduce the risk of transmission, she said.

He had worked with the government to help implement pre-departure testing for international services.

We were fully supportive of this to help reduce the risk to our crew and other customers.

Vaccinations were being developed for the 3800 employees of our front line.

Ardern said the crew member who tested positive was vaccinated last week, but it took time for the vaccine to be effective.

Hurihanganui said the clean-up of its aircraft exceeded international and domestic guidelines and requirements.

The planes are completely cleaned with Calla 1452 which kills the Covid-19 virus.

The product was approved for use by aircraft manufacturers, the World Health Organization and the International Air Transport Association, she said.

New Zealand Airlines planes operating to international destinations stayed only in contracted hotels agreed by the airline while they were on shift, she said.

While on duty in high-risk locations, the air crew wore masks and gloves when moving through the terminal; used private crew transport to enter and return from hotels; isolated in hotels during the duration of their stay; they were not allowed to use the hotel gym or pool during the break and all food was delivered to their room, she said.

In Los Angeles the crew had a certain crew terminal process which significantly reduced the risk of exposure through the airport by allowing the crew to cross, especially for passengers, she said.