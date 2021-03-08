Top 10 world news today: Party official Suu Kyi dies, updates on Pope’s visit to Iran and more, News World





Party official Aung San Suu Kyi dies in police custody; protests erupt across Myanmar An official from the party of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi died overnight in police custody, reports say | READ MORE Iranian media hail Papa-Sistani meeting as chance for peace The historic meeting of Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, one of the best clerics of Shiite Islam, was well received in the Iranian media | READ MORE China urges US to remove ‘unreasonable’ limits on cooperation China on Sunday called on the United States to remove ‘unreasonable’ boundaries for co-operation as soon as possible and work together on issues such as climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy. | READ MORE The arrest of a black woman again brings New York police under scan Police in New York City Rochester have found their way back to the scanner and surveillance as video-cam video shows them forcing a woman, holding her three-year-old daughter to the ground and spraying pepper | READ MORE The Supreme Court of Nepal annuls the unification of the NCP factions In a surprise and unexpected decision, the Supreme Court of Nepal on Sunday annulled the merger of the factions of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal and paved the way for them to split into two separate parties | READ MORE IPL 2021 schedule announced: Narendra Modi Stadium to host playoffs and final full-time checks IPL Board of Directors on Sunday announced the full schedule and match list for the Premier League Indian League (IPL) 2021 to be held in India | READ MORE Chloe Zhaos Nomadland faces backlash in China as director’s old interview reappears Chloe Zhao made history at this year’s Golden Globe by becoming the first woman of Asian descent to receive an award in the Best Director category for ‘Nomadland’. Now, Chloe Zhao and her film are facing backlash in China READ MORE Singapore builds floating solar farms in the fight against climate Thousands of sun-shining panels stretch into the sea near Singapore, part of pushing the land-poor city to build floating solar farms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions | READ MORE Artificial Intelligence Reveals Current Medications Can Help Fight Alzheimer’s Researchers have developed a method based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) that rapidly identifies currently available drugs that can treat Alzheimer’s disease | READ MORE Switzerland seems to be approving the ban on face masks A far-right proposal to ban face masks in Switzerland was heading towards a narrow victory in a binding referendum on the first Sunday as a test of attitudes towards Muslims | READ MORE British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe released from Tehran Tehran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, removing her ankle after a five-year prison sentence | READ MORE

