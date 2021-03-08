Labuan Bajo and beyond: Exploring the Indonesian dragon archipelago

Note Editor The CNN Travel series often maintains sponsorships originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy

(CNN) Manta rays hover, wings pulsating, in the fast currents of the Flores Sea. Komodo dragons, the largest land lizard, flutter in the bush forests of Komodo and Rinca. A lovely sunrise illuminates the broken wings and slender backbone of Padar Island.

A little surprise to anyone visiting the Komodo National Park, a multitude of volcanic islands and coral reefs off the coast of Indonesia’s Flores Island, which holds UNESCO World Heritage status.

Labuan Bajo, an active port city on the northwestern tip of Flores, is best known for jumping into Komodo National Park. Whereshtë the place where passengers will find Komodo Airport, which opened a new, modern terminal in 2015.

Decide to wait G20 gathering of world leaders in 2022 and the ASEAN Summit in 2023, this region most associated with on-board diving boats and smooth sailing on the Phinisi sailing boats is being further developed in preparation for global attention.

Here you have an overview of what travelers going to Labuan Bajo and beyond can experience when the country reopens to international tourism.

Labuan Bajo: More than one port

The name “Labuan Bajo” means “The place where sea gypsies stop”, but the city is more than just a stopping place to reserve a cruise or to collect pearls and shellfish.

Labuan Bajo has accommodation for all budgets, from private beach bungalows on the islands to branded hotels in front of the house, houses and boutiques, with a wealth of hotels now under construction before 2022.

As seafood festivals await and some beach clubs land on the shores, the city’s main attractions are natural, says Sebastian Pandang, head of the local branch of the Indonesian Tour Guides Association.

“When I tour the city, I take passengers to Bukit Cinta, Batu Cermin, Gua Rangko and Cunca Wulang,” he says.

Around the middle of the day, when light floods through the entrance to the hill and illuminates the turquoise waters below, Gua Rangko, a naval cave accessible by boat near Labuan Bajo, is just as stunning as the famous Capri Blue Grotto.

Meanwhile, about an hour away from Labuan Bajo, the Cunca Wulang natural cascades and water slides are photogenic entertainment for adults and children alike.

Bukit Cinta offers views of the sunset island, while Batu Cermin Cave – just a 15-minute drive from the city – features bright walls that reflect sunlight.

Further on to Flores

For travelers with time on hand, it is worth exploring further in Flores. More than twice the size of Bali, this tall and slender island is a place where rich tribal cultures occupy lush volcanic landscapes.

Set in the sky, the conical thatched huts of the Wae Rebo tribal village can only be reached on foot. In Luba and Bena, an ancient matrilineal culture continues between the megalithic tombs and the skulls of the sacrificial buffalo.

Traditional rituals and sports such as armed boxing stand throughout the island’s lush green mountain, where women still weave fleece fabrics and Flores coffee blooms.

Further east, Kelimutu volcano cries out, its peak closed with three crater lakes that glow like slices of oil paint in vibrant mineral colors that vary with the composition of the waters.

Every August, the local people of Lios come down to the shore of the lake to leave offerings for their ancestors and to honor them with dance.

Komodo Island: Here I make the dragon

Komodo Island is about a two-hour boat ride from Labuan Bajo. His most popular attraction is the large Komodo dragon population.

“In local legend, we believe the Komodo dragon was born along with humans, from a mother,” says Ishak, a guard at the national park station on Komodo Island who, like many Indonesians, uses only one name.

Over the centuries, the villagers of Komodo and the nearby Rinca Islands, home to most of the park’s 5,000-odd lizards, have reached a balance with these scaly predators – though they usually graze their goats on islands beyond the dragon’s reach. .

Despite their hanging dwarfs and their lazy manner, Komodo dragons are powerful predators. Male dragons can reach a length of up to three meters (close to 10 meters) and remove large prey like buffaloes with their strong jaws and powerful venom.

However, guards escort visitors to their hunting grounds armed with nothing more dramatic than a fork stick, which they use at the extremity to nail the lizard tail.

“Dragons have not attacked a human being for (more than) two years,” Ishak explains. “And this was a tourist from Singapore, who went out for a walk without a guard.”

Trips to Komodo Island range from short walks in nearby buildings where lazy lizards lurk in search of food, to half-day hikes in the surrounding forests where their most active cousins ​​hunt deer, wild boar and more amidst the calls of birds. rarely .

Heart of the Coral Triangle

Scuba enthusiasts have long valued Komodo National Park as one of Indonesia’s most prominent destinations. Set in the heart of Coral triangle , the world epicenter of marine biodiversity, and has been washed away by turbulent currents that lush coral seed and attract large ocean creatures from sharks to manatees and even dolphins.

Liveaboard boats flock to places like Batu Bolong, an oceanic peak so rich in life that it is possible to see a turtle on one side and a reef shark on the other, and Manta Alley, where giant rays, about five meters in wing space, pile to feed on plankton.

However you do not need to be a skilled diver to experience the underwater wonders of the Komodo. Overnight, two-night, and even one-day cruises allow snorkelers to discover untouched coral gardens, such as those in Manjarite or Pink Rock, or to go along the reef in fast currents, such as those near Karang Makassar.

Snorkelers can detect manta rays in places like Manta Point, where creatures surround corals so that smaller fish can clean them, or look for sea turtles grazing in the Komodo sea grass.

Island jump

Island-jumping is one of the best joys of any trip to Komodo National Park.

Padar, the park’s third largest island after Komodo and Rinca, offers stunning sunrise views over carved ridges and brazen bays from its slender spine, reached hundreds of steps away.

Kelor Island, a small cone decorated with a white sandy beach, offers 360-degree views of the volcanic outcrops that grip the Flores Sea.

For a perfect selfie, Karang Makassar, a low white sand atoll surrounded by pale turquoise waters, is also magical.

And then there’s Pink Rock, a volcanic outcrop that offers a surreal backdrop of orange rock marbled in orange and yellow and interspersed with iron ore veins.

However, even more than the white sands, Komodo National Park is famous for its pink beaches. Fragments of reddish corals paint pale sand around water lines on some islands, creating a natural rainbow of beige, pink, and turquoise.

Come to the sunset, many overnight boats anchor on Kalong Island, which is made up of mangrove forests and is populated by flying foxes. At dusk, the island’s bats explode in a mass that spins like smoke to look for fruit in Komodo, Rinca and even Flores – a dramatic end to a spectacular day.