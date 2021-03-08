Oil prices move to $ 70 as OPEC-ignited crude continues





from Saket sundria IN 3/7/2021 Saudi Aramco production plant (Bloomberg) – Oil rallied to $ 70 a barrel after OPEC + chose not to ease supply cuts even as the global economy pulls out of its pandemic-driven downturn, shattering widespread expectations that the group would settle taps. Latest News: Rebel Attack on World’s Largest Crude Terminal Sends Rising Oil Prices The sudden decision sparked a wave of gross price forecast updates from major banks. West Texas Intermediate rose higher in Asia, building Thursday’s 4.2% increase to the highest closing since April 2019. The Alliance of Manufacturers agreed to keep production stable in April, while Saudi Arabia said it would keep voluntarily 1 million barrels per day production cut. Gross has risen this year, being further protected by OPEC + inhibitory supplies and vaccine-assisted recovery in consumption that sends inventories. The group decision represents a victory for Riyadh, which has defended restrictions to keep prices up. However, the rally could spur drilling activity by U.S. shale explorers and spur global inflationary pressures. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, had debated whether to restore up to 1.5 million barrels per day of production. As part of the deal, which was reached at a virtual meeting on Thursday, Russia and Kazakhstan were granted exemptions. The next meeting of the groups is scheduled for April 1 to discuss production levels for May. Spike Crudes was a bitter reaction to a shocking OPEC + decision, said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. Saudi Arabia’s optimism about the remnants of the U.S. shale seems credible for the time being, but the kingdom could postpone its fate if it follows the wild path for too long, she said. Rapid oil gains should intensify the global debate over a possible resurgence of inflation and complicate the task facing the Federal Reserve as it seeks to support the U.S. recovery. The Treasury market is already at an advantage for signs of faster price gains, with reference yields growing rapidly. Prices: Brent for May settlement gained 2.2% to $ 70.87 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange at 8:46 a.m. Singapore time after hitting $ 71.16 earlier, the highest since January 2020. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery added 2.2% to $ 67.54 on the New York Mercantile Exchange after rising 3.5% in the previous session.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its forecast for Brent to $ 5 a barrel and now looks at the gross global standard at $ 80 in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its Brent projection by $ 2 to $ 3 per barrel and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. raised its quarterly target to $ 70. Citigroup Inc. said raw prices could reach $ 70 before the end of this month. Rising oil to these levels is likely to increase strains within OPEC + as some members will want to pump more to ease pressured economies, Citi said in a note. Leading importers like China and India would also not be happy and the alliance is likely to change course at its next meeting, she said. The lack of fresh supply was reflected in the oil futures curve. The rapid spread of Brents expanded to 59 cents in Blizzard, a strong structure where near-date prices are higher than late-day prices, from 54 cents on Thursday. More evidence of demand recovery continued to emerge, particularly in Asia. Gasoline and oil consumption in China has extended its run above pre-virus levels this year after a faster-than-expected return to factory activity and infrastructure construction after the Lunar New Year holiday. In addition to the aftermath of the OPEC + strike, investors will also seek to comment on Friday from China’s National People’s Congress, the largest political meeting of the nations of the year. The meeting carries added importance this year with the Communist Parties unveiling its new five-year plan. Related news: Major oil sand producers in Western Canada will lay off about half a million barrels a day of production next month, helping to tighten global supplies as oil prices rise.

The impact of the pandemic in Brazil and Mexico is the cooling of demand for gasoline and oil in the two main markets for US refineries.







