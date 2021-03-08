The BC woman’s anxiety app appeared in the promotion of Apple International Women’s Day

VANCOUVER – This International Women’s Day, a woman on Vancouver Island is known for a smartphone app she developed to help people experiencing anxiety and panic attacks.

The Ania Wysocka Rootd app will be featured in the Apple App Store on International Women’s Day as part of a celebration of app developers who are women.

The Victoria resident told CTV News Vancouver that she developed the app, which has been downloaded more than 600,000 times, in response to her struggles with anxiety.

Wysocka had her first panic attack during her fourth year as an undergraduate student at the University of British Columbia.

“I really had no idea what they were (panic attacks) in advance, and I really got out of sight,” Wysocka said. “I was away from home, I had no family doctor, I was on a student loan budget, so I really relied on things I could find in textbooks and various online resources to find out what was going on.” .

Years later, she would look back on the experience and think how much better it could have gone if she had known what to expect.

“This is what inspired me to start Rootd,” she said.

The app has everything from guided meditations to an actual panic button, and Wysocka said users tend to embrace features that help them for their specific needs.

“People really use it differently depending on what they are experiencing,” she said.

At the center of all the app features is Ron, a little monster that serves as Rootd’s mascot. He is a visual representation of anxiety, but is also friendly and supportive, Wysocka said.

“He was really a representation of what I felt at the time,” she said. “Through learning cognitive behavioral therapy, you realize that you have to make friends with some of these emotions that are otherwise really overwhelming, and so Ron became the symbol for that.”

Some of the Rootd users really have links to Ron, Wysocka said.

“They talk about him as if he were a person,” she said. “These comments come along the lines of, you know, ‘Ron is the only one out there for me,’ ‘I feel so alone, but then I have Ron and Ron takes me all night.’ “

Wysocka said she is happy the app has been successful and that Apple has decided to present it for International Women’s Day.

That said, the stories of everyday people who use the app are more important to him than the downloads he gets.

“(People) use Rootd to get back to school, they use Rootd to get back to work, they use Rootd to rebuild the belief that panic attacks and anxiety have taken them away,” Wysocka said.

The app is available in the App Store and Google Play and more information is available on the Rootd website.

With files from Nafeesa Karim of CTV News Vancouver