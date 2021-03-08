International
The BC woman’s anxiety app appeared in the promotion of Apple International Women’s Day
VANCOUVER – This International Women’s Day, a woman on Vancouver Island is known for a smartphone app she developed to help people experiencing anxiety and panic attacks.
The Ania Wysocka Rootd app will be featured in the Apple App Store on International Women’s Day as part of a celebration of app developers who are women.
The Victoria resident told CTV News Vancouver that she developed the app, which has been downloaded more than 600,000 times, in response to her struggles with anxiety.
Wysocka had her first panic attack during her fourth year as an undergraduate student at the University of British Columbia.
“I really had no idea what they were (panic attacks) in advance, and I really got out of sight,” Wysocka said. “I was away from home, I had no family doctor, I was on a student loan budget, so I really relied on things I could find in textbooks and various online resources to find out what was going on.” .
Years later, she would look back on the experience and think how much better it could have gone if she had known what to expect.
“This is what inspired me to start Rootd,” she said.
The app has everything from guided meditations to an actual panic button, and Wysocka said users tend to embrace features that help them for their specific needs.
“People really use it differently depending on what they are experiencing,” she said.
At the center of all the app features is Ron, a little monster that serves as Rootd’s mascot. He is a visual representation of anxiety, but is also friendly and supportive, Wysocka said.
“He was really a representation of what I felt at the time,” she said. “Through learning cognitive behavioral therapy, you realize that you have to make friends with some of these emotions that are otherwise really overwhelming, and so Ron became the symbol for that.”
Some of the Rootd users really have links to Ron, Wysocka said.
“They talk about him as if he were a person,” she said. “These comments come along the lines of, you know, ‘Ron is the only one out there for me,’ ‘I feel so alone, but then I have Ron and Ron takes me all night.’ “
Wysocka said she is happy the app has been successful and that Apple has decided to present it for International Women’s Day.
That said, the stories of everyday people who use the app are more important to him than the downloads he gets.
“(People) use Rootd to get back to school, they use Rootd to get back to work, they use Rootd to rebuild the belief that panic attacks and anxiety have taken them away,” Wysocka said.
The app is available in the App Store and Google Play and more information is available on the Rootd website.
With files from Nafeesa Karim of CTV News Vancouver
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]