International Women’s Day: Google Doodle celebrates the first in women’s history





Google is known for coming up with some of the most hit doddles. The company makes the most adorable animations related to fashion themes and celebrates special days in world history with Doodles. So it was just clear that they were going to come up with something great for International Women's Day and they did. This year's famous animation starts with a blue background that portrays the sky and all you can see are hands in the air. Some hands hold each other while some are simply in the air. Google is written in white in a cursive format and one of the hand holding pairs does for Google's first O. And the play button makes O second. If you hover your mouse over the doodle, the words International Women's Day 2021 come up. However, things get interesting once you play the video. The energetic music starts in the background and an animated montage of different women appears who have changed the course of history by achieving things that were not possible for the women before them. He also pointed out the areas of life where women were thriving and making a name for themselves. Interestingly, these were similar to areas where men have flourished for decades. This Doodle honored traces of the past, present and future. Snips from Google Doodle (Google) While explaining about the doodle, which is illustrated by Helene Leroux, Google wrote, "From the first woman astronaut to the first woman to climb Mount Everest last year, the world searched for the 'first woman' more that never before See how Google is celebrating women who have achieved first stories as well as many who have come after them. " They also write, "Today's annual International Women's Day Doodle takes a journey through a series of firsts in women's history highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way for education, civil rights, science, art and much more. (sic) ". The explanation further read, "The Doodle video pays homage to these (heroes) heroes by describing the hands that have opened the door to generations of women. While some of the former achieve something spectacularly new, others are gaining a recognition or right that has passed a lot of time. (sic) ". Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more Doodle today celebrates women all over the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy. These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless other women who put the foundation, in the past, for today 's doors to finally open and broken glass ceilings.In honor of the paths of the past, present and future Happy International Women' s Day, "they congratulated everyone across the globe.







