At Dubai airport, the eyes of travelers become their passports

Dubai Airport, the worlds busiest for international travel, has introduced an iris scanner that verifies their identity and eliminates the need for any human interaction when entering or leaving the country

DUBAI, UAE – Dubai Airport, the worlds busiest for international travel, can now feel surreal, with its duty-free shops, artificial palms, sparkling terminals, water cascades and levels close to the Arctic air drain.

Now, the main east-west transit node is extracting an addition from the realm of science fiction an iris scanner that verifies their identity and eliminates the need for any human interaction when entering or leaving the country.

His latest artificial intelligence program, the United Arab Emirates, has been launched amid an adult coronavirus pandemic, the contactless technology the government promotes to help stop the spread of the virus. But the effort has also revived questions about mass surveillance in the seven-chamber federation, which experts believe has among the highest per capita concentrations of surveillance cameras in the world.

Dubai Airport began offering the program to all passengers last month. On Sunday, travelers went to an iris scanner after being checked, given a good view, and flipped through passport control within seconds. Gone are the days of paper tickets or tireless phone apps.

In recent years, airports around the world have accelerated their use of saving face recognition technology to move passengers on their flights. But iris scanning in Dubai is being upgraded to the most common automated ports seen elsewhere, authorities said, linking iris data to the country’s face recognition databases so passengers do not need documents identification or board permit. The unusual partnership between the longtime Emirates carrier, owned by a Dubai sovereign wealth fund, and the Dubai Immigration Office integrates data and carries travelers from check-in to boarding with a quick tap, they added.

The future is coming, “said Major General Obaid Mehayer Bin Suroor, deputy director general of the General Directorate of Residence and Foreign Affairs. Now, all procedures have become smart, about five to six seconds.

But like all face recognition technology, the program adds to fears of the disappearance of privacy in the country, which has faced international criticism for targeting journalists and human rights activists.

According to the Emirates biometric privacy statement, the airline links passengers’ faces to other personal identification data, including passport and flight information, keeping them for as long as necessary for the purposes for which it was collected. The deal provided some details about how the data will be used and stored, further saying that while the company did not make copies of the passengers’ faces, other personal data could be processed on other Emirates systems.

Bin Suroor stressed that the immigration office in Dubai fully protects the personal data of passengers so that no third party can see them.

But without more information on how data will be used or stored, biometric technology raises the possibility of misuse, experts say.

Any kind of surveillance technology raises red flags, no matter where it is located, said Jonathan Frankle, a doctoral student in artificial intelligence at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But in a democratic country, if surveillance technology is used transparently, there is at least one opportunity to have a public conversation about it. “

Iris scans, requiring people to look at a camera as if they were offering a fingerprint, have become more widespread around the world in recent years as questions have arisen over the accuracy of facial recognition technology. Iris biometrics are considered more reliable than surveillance cameras that scan people’s faces remotely without their knowledge or consent.

Despite concerns about overzealous surveillance in the UAE, the country’s extensive face recognition network shows only signs of enlargement. Last month, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the ruler of Dubai, announced that the country would begin testing new facial recognition technology to cut documents on some private sector services, without giving details. .

During the pandemic, the skyscraper city of Dubai has advanced a range of technological tools to fight the virus in shopping malls and streets, including disinfectant foggers, thermal cameras and facial scans that check masks and take temperatures. Programs similarly use cameras that can record and upload human data, potentially inserting information into wider city-state biometric databases.