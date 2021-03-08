Air France flight makes emergency landings on disruptive Indian passenger; accused of endangering security





Air France flight makes emergency landing on disruptive Indian | Photo credit: Reuters Sofia: A The Air France flight to Delhi was to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria on Friday around 5pm local time after an aggressive Indian passenger attacked the flight attendant and knocked on the cabin door. The flight was traveling from Ghana via Paris to New Delhi and made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria due to a disruptive passenger, an Indian citizen, Bulgarian officials said on Saturday. The head of the Border Police Department at Sofia Airport, Commissioner Teodor Cheshmedjiev, said the request for the emergency landing was received at 16:10 on Friday. While the passenger’s identity was not made public, he was detained for 72 hours, the Bulgarian News Agency BTA quoted Sofia City Prosecutor Iliana Kirilova as saying on Saturday. Air France flight resumed flight to New Delhi. Ivailo Angelov, an official in the National Investigation Service, said the passenger started acting quickly after take-off, arguing with other passengers, attacking a flight attendant and knocking on the cabin door. “He understands what he has done, but does not behave adequately enough,” Angelov said. The divisive Indian passenger could face up to 10 years in prison The Indian has been accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft during the air. He could face jail for 5-10 years. He was provided with a court-appointed defense lawyer and an interpreter, and the Indian Embassy in Bulgaria was informed, according to the report. A similar incident occurred on March 4 when a passenger aboard a Pune-linked Indigo flight claimed to have COVID-19 infection, causing unprecedented chaos at Indira Gandhi International Airport. An Indigo official told ANI on Friday (March 5th), “On March 4th, a passenger informed himself that he was traveling to Pune and that he was a positive Covid. He informed the flight crew on board.”







