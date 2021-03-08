The escalation of violence increases pressure on Myanmar sanctions

The UN special envoy on Friday urged the Security Council to act to end the junta violence that this week killed about 50 demonstrators and injured many more. More shootings were reported over the weekend and a coalition of labor unions called for a strike on Monday.

There is an urgency for collective action, Christine Schraner Burgener said at the meeting. How much more can we allow the Myanmar army to escape?

Coordinated UN action is difficult, however, as permanent members of the Security Council China and Russia will almost certainly veto. Neighbors Myanmars, its largest trading partners and sources of investment, are also reluctant to use sanctions.

Some piecemeal actions have already been taken. The US, Britain and Canada have tightened various restrictions on the Myanmar military, their family members and other senior junta leaders. The U.S. blocked an attempt by the military to access more than $ 1 billion in Myanmar central bank funds held in the U.S., the State Department confirmed on Friday.

But most of the military’s economic interests remain largely undisputed, said Thomas Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, in a report released last week. Several governments have suspended aid, and the World Bank said it suspended funding and was reviewing its programs.

It is unclear whether the sanctions imposed so far, although symbolically significant, will have much impact. Schraner Burgener told UN correspondents that the military dropped the warning about possible large-scale measures against the coup in response, saying, “We are used to sanctions and we have survived those sanctions in the past.”

Andrews and other experts and human rights activists are calling for a ban on military ties with many Myanmar companies and an embargo on weapons and technology, products and services that could be used by authorities for surveillance and violence. .

The Justice Myanmar activist group released a list of dozens of foreign companies that it says have supplied such potential repressive tools to the government, which is now entirely under military control.

He cited budget documents for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport and Communications showing forensic data acquisitions, tracking, password recovery, drones and other equipment from the US, Israel, the EU, Japan and other countries. other. Such technologies can have benign or even beneficial uses, such as the fight against trafficking in human beings. But they are also being used to track protesters, both online and offline.

Restriction of agreements with military-dominated conglomerates including Myanmar Economic Corp., Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. and Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise can also pack more punches, with minimal impact on small, private enterprises and individuals.

One idea that is gaining support is to prevent the junta from gaining access to the vital oil and gas revenues paid and held by banks abroad, said Chris Sidoti, a former member of the International Independent Fact-Finding Mission in Myanmar. , at a press conference on Thursday

Oil and gas are Myanmar’s largest exports and an essential source of foreign exchange needed to pay for imports. The country’s $ 1.4 billion oil and gas and mining industries account for more than a third of exports and a large portion of tax revenues.

The money supply must be interrupted. This is the most urgent priority and the most direct step that can be taken, said Sidoti, one of the founding members of a newly formed international group called the Myanmar Special Advisory Council.

Unfortunately, such measures can take commitment and time and time is not on the side of the Myanmar people at a time when these atrocities are being committed, he said.

Myanmar’s economy was languishing in isolation after a coup in 1962. Many of the sanctions imposed by Western governments in the decades that followed were lifted after the country began its turbulent transition to democracy in 2011. Some of those restrictions were reinstated after brutal operations. of armies in 2017 against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine State in northwestern Myanmar.

Australia said Monday it had suspended defense co-operation with Myanmar and was redirecting humanitarian aid due to the coup and the detention of an Australian national. Sean Turnell, an adviser to leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is being held by the junta, was arrested days after the coup.

The European Union has said it is reviewing its policies and is ready to adopt restrictive measures against those directly responsible for the coup. Japan, too, has said it is considering what to do.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, convened a virtual meeting on March 2 to discuss Myanmar. Its chairman later issued a statement calling for an end to the violence and for talks aimed at reaching a peaceful solution.

But ASEAN accepted Myanmar as a member in 1997, long before the military, known as the Tatmadaw, began reforms that helped elect a quasi-civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Most ASEAN governments have authoritarian leaders or one-party rule. According to tradition, they are committed to consensus and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

While lacking an appetite for sanctions, several ASEAN governments have strongly condemned the coup and subsequent arrests and killings.

Marzuki Darusman, an Indonesian lawyer and former head of the Fact-Finding Mission that Sidotti joined, said he believes spiraling, brutal violence against protesters has shaken ASEANs’ stance that the crisis is simply an internal matter.

ASEAN considers it necessary to play a role in resolving the crisis in Myanmar, Darusman said.

Thailand, with a 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) long border with Myanmar and more than 2 million migrant workers in Myanmar, does not want more to flee its territory, especially at a time when it is still battling a pandemic.

Kavi Chongkittavorn, a senior fellow at Chulalongkorn University Institute for Security and International Studies, also believes ASEAN wants to see a return to a civilian government in Myanmar and would be best to adopt a carrot and stick approach.

But the greatest hope, he said, is with the protesters.

On Saturday, some protesters expressed their contempt by pouring Myanmar Beer, a local brand made by an army-affiliated company whose Japanese partner Kirin Holdings is pulling off the feet of people considered a serious insult in some parts of the country. Asia.

The people of Myanmar are very brave. This is the pressure no. 1 over the country, Chongkittavorn said at a seminar held by the East-West Center in Hawaii. Its junta is also very clear on what it needs to do to move forward, otherwise the sanctions will be much tougher.