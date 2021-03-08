Brent jumps $ 70 for first time since pandemic launch after attacking Saudi facilities





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Brent crude oil futures rose more than $ 70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began as US crude hit a two-year high of more than two. years, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabia facilities. Photograph Photograph: A pump nest operating in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa, Texas, USA, February 10, 2019. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / Brent crude futures for May reached $ 71.38 a barrel in early Asian trade, the highest since January 8, 2020 and were at $ 71.11 a barrel as of 0255 GMT, at $ 1.75 or 2.5%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $ 1.60, or 2.4%, to $ 67.69. The first month price of WTI touched $ 67.98 per barrel earlier, the highest since October 2018. Asian stocks also rose after the U.S. Senate passed a stimulus bill of $ 1.9 trillion while positive economic data from the United States and China predict well for a global economic recovery. Yemeni Houthi forces fired drones and missiles into the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility in Ras Tanura vital to oil exports, in what Riyadh called a failed attack on global energy security. . We could see further upheavals in the market in the short term, especially as the market now probably needs to be priced at a kind of risk premium, with these attacks increasing in frequency, ING analysts said in a report, noting that this was the second attack this month after an incident in Jeddah on March 4th. Brent and WTI prices are rising for the fourth consecutive session after OPEC and its allies decided to keep production cuts largely unchanged in April. Despite rapidly rising crude prices, Saudi Arabia’s oil minister has expressed doubts about demand recovery. The decision to keep quotas unchanged signals groups aiming to further withdraw inventories without worrying about market overload, ANZ analysts said in a note. He also suggests they see little threat from increasing production elsewhere. However, the energy minister at the world’s third-largest raw material importer, India, said higher prices could threaten consumption-led recovery in some countries. Higher prices have also encouraged U.S. energy firms to add oil and natural gas equipment for the second week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said on Friday. Reporting by Florence Tan; Edited by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman

