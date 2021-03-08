Exhausted 80C tax deduction limit? Here are 5 more ways to reduce the tax burden

Most of us make the most of our tax deduction options under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. As a result, we often end up exhausting this limit. However, we can further reduce our tax outflow with other tax-saving options. Let’s look at some of these opportunities for those who have already exhausted the limit of 1.5 lakh

Section 80D: Health insurance premium

Section 80D provides for tax deductions for health insurance premiums up to 25,000 paid for herself, her husband and dependent children. An additional discount up to 25,000 may be claimed for insurance premiums paid to your parents. Furthermore, the health insurance premium paid to parents who are senior citizens is entitled to a higher tax deduction up to 50,000

Section 80CCD (1B): Additional Discounts on Investments in NPS

While investments in the national pension system (NPS) up to 1.5 lakh per financial year qualify for tax deduction under section 80C, an additional tax deduction of 50,000 are available for investment in the NPS Level I Account. This discount is over and over 1.5 loops available in NPS Level I Accounts under Section 80C.

Section 80GG: Rent discount for those who do not receive HRA

The CEO and Co-Founder of Naveen Kukreja, Paisabazaar.com said that Article 10 (13A) allows employees receiving the Housing Rent Supplement (HRA) to claim a tax deduction on the rent paid by them. However, those who live in rented housing but do not receive HRA as part of their salary, or unpaid people living in rented housing can claim a deduction for their rental expenses under Article 80GG of the Tax Act on Income. The amount of the discount would be less than the following — 5000 per month, 25% of your income and the current rent paid more than 10% of the total income, “he said.

Section 10 (13A): Benefit from the HRA exemption by paying rent to parents

Taxpayers who are staying in accommodation owned by their parents can reduce their tax expenses by claiming a tax deduction under Article 10 (13A) by paying rent to their parents. However, keep in mind that the rent must be paid to the parent in whose name the property is registered. Furthermore, rental income must be disclosed by the parent when filing his or her tax returns. Such taxpayers must ensure that proper records are kept of the payment of rents to their parents. They should enter into lease agreements with their parents, maintain rent receipts and preferably pay their rents through bank transfers. This will help you stay prepared for any scrutiny by tax officials.

Section 80DDB: Discount for medical treatment of certain diseases

Section 80DDB allows taxpayers to claim a deduction for the treatment of eligible diseases as specified in Rule 11DD of the Income Tax Act for themselves or any of its dependents. The discount can be requested only by submitting the relevant prescription from the list of specialists specified in Article 80DDB. If the person seeking treatment is an elderly person, then the maximum discount is available 1 lakh pa For others, the discount is limited to 40,000 ”, said Kukreja.