International
Exhausted 80C tax deduction limit? Here are 5 more ways to reduce the tax burden
Most of us make the most of our tax deduction options under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. As a result, we often end up exhausting this limit. However, we can further reduce our tax outflow with other tax-saving options. Let’s look at some of these opportunities for those who have already exhausted the limit of 1.5 lakh
Section 80D: Health insurance premium
Section 80D provides for tax deductions for health insurance premiums up to 25,000 paid for herself, her husband and dependent children. An additional discount up to 25,000 may be claimed for insurance premiums paid to your parents. Furthermore, the health insurance premium paid to parents who are senior citizens is entitled to a higher tax deduction up to 50,000
Read also | What trade freedom did to the merchants of Bihar
Section 80CCD (1B): Additional Discounts on Investments in NPS
While investments in the national pension system (NPS) up to 1.5 lakh per financial year qualify for tax deduction under section 80C, an additional tax deduction of 50,000 are available for investment in the NPS Level I Account. This discount is over and over 1.5 loops available in NPS Level I Accounts under Section 80C.
Section 80GG: Rent discount for those who do not receive HRA
The CEO and Co-Founder of Naveen Kukreja, Paisabazaar.com said that Article 10 (13A) allows employees receiving the Housing Rent Supplement (HRA) to claim a tax deduction on the rent paid by them. However, those who live in rented housing but do not receive HRA as part of their salary, or unpaid people living in rented housing can claim a deduction for their rental expenses under Article 80GG of the Tax Act on Income. The amount of the discount would be less than the following — 5000 per month, 25% of your income and the current rent paid more than 10% of the total income, “he said.
Section 10 (13A): Benefit from the HRA exemption by paying rent to parents
Taxpayers who are staying in accommodation owned by their parents can reduce their tax expenses by claiming a tax deduction under Article 10 (13A) by paying rent to their parents. However, keep in mind that the rent must be paid to the parent in whose name the property is registered. Furthermore, rental income must be disclosed by the parent when filing his or her tax returns. Such taxpayers must ensure that proper records are kept of the payment of rents to their parents. They should enter into lease agreements with their parents, maintain rent receipts and preferably pay their rents through bank transfers. This will help you stay prepared for any scrutiny by tax officials.
Section 80DDB: Discount for medical treatment of certain diseases
Section 80DDB allows taxpayers to claim a deduction for the treatment of eligible diseases as specified in Rule 11DD of the Income Tax Act for themselves or any of its dependents. The discount can be requested only by submitting the relevant prescription from the list of specialists specified in Article 80DDB. If the person seeking treatment is an elderly person, then the maximum discount is available 1 lakh pa For others, the discount is limited to 40,000 ”, said Kukreja.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]