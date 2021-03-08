Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccinations after successful control of the virus





By Thinh Nguyen HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam launched its COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday with healthcare workers leading the way, even as the Southeast Asian country looked set to contain its fourth coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Vietnam has been praised globally for its record of fighting the virus. Thanks to early border closures, targeted testing, and a strict, centralized quarantine program, Vietnam has suffered fewer disruptions to its economy than much of Asia. “When it ‘s your turn, go and strike against COVID-19 to protect yourself and your loved ones for a healthy community,” the health ministry said in a statement on its website. Vietnam has kept the total number of infections in the country from 96 million to about 2500 and reported only 35 deaths. It destroyed a first wave of cases in February last year and a larger group discovered among foreign tourists in April. An outbreak in the central city of Danang was quickly contained in September and a fourth, most troubling one for the outbreak of the most contagious variant of the virus first discovered in Britain appears to have been largely brought under control across several northern provinces. New cases in that blast, first discovered in January, fell to a figure last week. The Vietnam government said last month it would receive 150 million hits for its COVID-19 vaccination program, including those purchased directly and doses received through the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme. Monday’s shooting was part of Vietnam’s first group of 117,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived late last month. The government plans free vaccinations, with front-line workers, security forces, diplomats, teachers and people aged 65 and over among the first to be inoculated. (Reporting by Thinh Nguyen; Additional Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Editing by James Pearson and Richard Pullin)

