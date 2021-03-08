Latest News: Muhlenberg Theater and Dance celebrates Black Girls Magic with world premiere Magic

Muhlenberg Theater and Dance Celebrates Black Girl Magic with world premiere Magic

Opening March 18, Kiyaana Cox Jones show takes a Theatrical Restorative approach to the story of a young woman on a quest to find her magic

By: Clarissa Shirley ’22

“Magic” playwright and director Kiyaana Cox Jones rehearses in Zoom with production cast

The Muhlenberg College Department of Theater and Dance returns to the (virtual) stage after a one-year hiatus with the world premiere of Magic, a Restorative Theater production written and directed by Kiyaana Cox Jones, with original choreography by Randall Anthony Smith, Assistant Professor of Black dance and choreography. Opening March 18, the show begins the Muhlenbergs Semester Mememonic Festival during the semester.

Magic, a young Black woman, wakes up after an accident, unable to remember what makes her magical. With the help of Griot Black women telling their ancestral stories and those of her ancestors, Magic undergoes a quest to find her magic.

The show runs from March 18-21 and admission is free. The play will be interpreted live and broadcast in webinar format. Clients can register to attend muhlenberg.edu/seeashow.

Krystal Hall, a senior diplomat at Muhlenberg College, is playing the title character of Magic. Hall says he sees parallels between the history of Magics and hers.

Sell ​​really persevered throughout her trauma, Hall says. She has forgotten how special she is and is on a journey to get it back. This made me want to bring her to life and tell her story to those who are also in a similar place in their lives.

Hall compares work with Jones to going to a wonderful therapy session.

Kiyaana does a great job making sure the actor is doing well before we dive into the character and world of the show, Hall says. It ensures that we are good as actors in order to be our best selves to portray the characters. It’s a very healthy environment.

Jones says the priority of performers emotional and mental health is an integral part of Restorative Theater practice. She is currently studying at the International Institute of Restorative Practice in Bethlehem and says her studies there have informed her of her approach to the trial process. She says she believes theater can and should be a spiritual channel for healing and describes the rehearsal process for Magic as healing and spiritual.

Restoration practice repairs damage done to a community, Jones says. Instead of simply repairing the damage, there are steps to prevent damage from occurring.

As part of this process, Jones asks actors to undertake personal character analysis, in which actors focus on discovering the desires and needs of their characters and examining how they intersect with theirs.

We’ve built a creative space realizing that something more is required than just reading the words, Jones says. It should have a part of you in everything, even if you are playing an antagonist. You need to find the best in them.

The production will feature choreography by Randall Anthony Smith, assistant dance professor at Muhlenberg.

These artists are amazing, says Smith. So important to me as a Black Queer cis-male choreographer to admit that I am being invited to a table I did not build. This product is their domain.

Smith says he is honored to work with Jones.

She is so talented, he says. I do not know how blessed I am to work with him to such an extent. Weve been creative partners for the last few years. She has kindly opened her heart to us.

The choreography for the show will show modern Black dancing and contemporary dancing, Smith says.

I’m not focusing on dancing in one style or genre, he says. The work I do is different. I like to talk to the troops in the room and what they are capable of.

The show features videography by junior Jill Smith and costume modeling by resident stylist Alexis Gurst. The piece will use multi-media elements to tell the story, including clips from news stories and actors possessing personal videos that reflect on the process.

Jones has integrated many popular music into the game, including music by Aretha Franklin, Lil Kim and Megan Thee Stallion.

The Griots are Black storytellers. They spread the story of their ancestors, Jones says. These singers are Griot. This cast is also Griot, sharing empowerment with anyone who is willing to use his magic.

Both Jones and Smith say they believe the show will resonate with a wide audience.

The show is centered around the Black female experience, but that doesn’t mean it encompasses every Black female, Smith says. I know there are many black, brown, Asian and marginalized indigenous people who will find themselves in Magic.

Magic is the first production at the mostly virtual Mnemonic Theater Festival in Muhlenberg, lasting through May. Information on all seven festival productions can be found at muhlenberg.edu/seesashow

The spell runs on Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 20, at 3 p.m.; and on Sunday, March 21, at 3 pm Defenders can register to watch the show on muhlenberg.edu/shows, or by calling 484-664-3333, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.





