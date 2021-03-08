International
On International Women’s Day, let us remember ‘as much as women succeed, they are fighting’
On International Women’s Day and during Women’s History Month, it is worth considering and reflecting on the triumph and tragedy of our current state of affairs. As we celebrate the many achievements of women who have penetrated to lead and succeed in extraordinary ways, we must also reflect on how far we are from gender equality and commit to doing what it takes to become a more prosperous nation. gender equality.
There are many successes worth celebrating this year. Key among them is the rise of America’s first vice president, a historic and powerful representation of how far women have come 100 years after we won the right to vote. Also in the category of victory is also record number of women CEOs in the Fortune 500, now more than 8 percent, including more women of color than ever before. And in science, women have been helpful in the development of Covid-19 vaccines and helped NASA land a rover on Mars. And in the world of sports, women are opening up new ground as coaches and leaders, including here Kim Ng is being called new Miami Marlins general manager for Katie Sowers becoming the first female coach to reach the Super Bowl in 2020 and more
Despite the success, however, we are still far from achieving true equality. As much as women are successful, they are struggling.
Even before the pandemic, there were serious issues facing women. Women were already disproportionately in poverty, more likely to be struggling in low-wage jobs, and struggling through an ongoing child care crisis pushing them out of the workforce.
The Global Gender Gap Report 2019 ranked the United States 53rd in the world for gender equality (behind Bangladesh, South Africa and Mexico among others). Now, in 2021 the picture is even gloomier. As the Covid-19 crisis drags on, women across the American economic and social strata are being oppressed and pushed to the brink
How is it possible for the US to stand behind so many other nations in achieving equality?
For generations, the concerns of American women have been ignored in public policy and priority areas. Beginning in the 1970s, as the feminist movement grew and women began to enter the workforce in ever-increasing numbers, there were massive calls for investment in social infrastructure and policies to support them, which never were not fully considered.
IN 1977 National Women’s Conference in Houston, women called for a federal response to the multitude of issues women face, most notably the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment, federal childcare investments, addressing gender-based violence, and harassment in the workplace; health care equality and a cabinet-level secretary for gender equality. Because the agenda also included calls for abortion access and LGBTQ rights, everything related to these initiatives was attacked, undermined, and engulfed by the increasingly powerful Christian right, culminating in the election of Ronald Reagan in 1980 and the loss of the ERA in 1982. During the same period, most of Europe was passing comprehensive progressive legislation to support women’s equality and create social structures to enable women to work and thrive.
There is also the struggle for decades for paid family vacations. The US remains only industrialized nation not to guarantee paid family leave. Under President Clinton, the passage of the Family Health Leave Act in 1993 went ahead with offering protected work permits but no wage guarantees. The result, for more than 30 years, paid leave to give birth to a child or to care for a sick family member has been a privilege of the rich. Talk 19 percent of Americans have paid leave in connection with their work. Asking women to choose between going to work within a few days of giving birth and feeding their family is inhumane. In the pandemic, urgently paid family leave was first approved nationally as part of the last pandemic aid bill and then it expired immediately at the end of the year. If the new $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid package passes, it will restore paid national leave. Finally Every previous administration and Congress had a chance to do so and failed.
So how do we force women’s issues to be more central to our national priorities and make progress to be a more gender equal nation? The answer is through political power. Women have been most of the electorate since 1980 and have overestimated men in every election since then but between elections. But they have been less likely to rally around critical issues or use collective action to force elected officials to take their concerns seriously.
The last four years have been a wake-up call for many witnessed by the massive turnout in the Women’s March 2017, the rise of women’s political activism since, the election of new record numbers of women in public offices of course, the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. Now her time to secure issues and concerns about holding women back remains a top priority for those in power.
The Biden administration has made equality a central part of their policy-making, creating a new Gender Policy Council and the use of executive orders to force the entire government to place the priority of equality in everything. And he absolutely deserves credit for placing more women his cabinet and in leadership roles than any previous administration. It is a beginning.
On International Women’s Day and every day, we must work to create a society where women’s contributions, struggles, experiences and lives are valued. It’s time to start responding realistically and urgently to the needs of 51 percent. We can not afford another 30 years. Her years have passed the time for action.
Lauren Leader is the co-founder and CEO of All together, a non-partisan, non-profit women’s civic education organization. All views expressed herein are hers alone. She tweets on @LaurenLeaderAIT
