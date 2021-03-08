Ministers of Andhra Pradesh- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: On a day when TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held a street show in Vijayawada to campaign for the party’s candidates for the municipal elections, a host of ministers attacked the TDP chief for his remarks. Giving a rebuttal to the allegations made by Naidu against the government and ministers coming from Krishna district, the ministers, in separate press conferences, said that Naidu has no right to speak on the development of the Vijayawada or Amaravati capital issue. Civil Supply Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were inciting Vijayawada people to protest against the government. “They should be ashamed of themselves to be confined to Hyderabad for the last eight months and hit the streets before the election,” he said. Nani said that although the State government has borrowed $ 1 million, YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has spent Rs 95,000 crore on implementing various welfare schemes providing financial assistance to people through Direct Benefit Transfer. “Naidu borrowed more than three billion lek during his term and looted the money,” he claimed, adding that the previous TDP government was content with massive corruption in Krishna Pushkarams’s conduct. On the issues of privatization and steel plants in Visakhapatnam, the minister held the Center responsible for raising the price of petrol, oil and gas and privatizing the Vizag steel plant. “Naidu should raise his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on these issues, if he has the courage,” the minister challenged. Regarding the Amaravati case, Nani claimed that Naidu and his followers were involved in large-scale corruption in land deals in the capital. “You will go behind bars if the stands (in the Amaravati land fraud probe) are released,” he said. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas criticized the TDP chief for neglecting Vijayawada during his term and said the TDP chief does not have any moral right to campaign in the city. “Naidu could not complete the construction of the Kanaka Durga overpass during his term and did not release funds for the development of Vijayawada, while the government of YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has completed the flight and sanctioned works worth 600 crocer for city ​​development, “he said, adding that the YSR Congress will win in all 64 wards at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. The TDP leaders themselves are acknowledging that only people belonging to the Naidu caste are taking advantage of the yellow party and demanded Naidu’s response to comments made by TDP leaders Bonda Umamaheswar Rao, Buda Venkanna and Nagul Meera to Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani. Recalling that it was Naidu who issued a 100 percent water cut when he was prime minister, Vellampalli said people would not believe the TDP’s false propaganda on property taxes to gain political mileage and assured that tax cloud will not burden the people. Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) also clashed with Naidu.

