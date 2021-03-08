Top AP International News at 12:53 am EST

New York Times

After Senate Stimulus Victory, Reality Sinks: Bipartisanship is Dead

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden ran for the White House as a party apostle, but the bitter fight over the $ 1.9 trillion pandemic that erupted in the Senate on Saturday made it clear that the differences between the two warring parties were too great for him. exceeded the goals. No Republican in Congress voted for the bailout package now headed for final approval in the House and a signature by Biden, as they angrily denounced the legislation and the way it was convened. Other countries Democratic measures to protect and expand voting rights, tackle police prejudices and misconduct, and more are also pulling Republican support to zero. Subscribe to The Morning News by New York Times The supposed honeymoon period of a new president would usually provide a moment for lawmakers to unite, especially as the nation enters its second year of a severe crisis. health and economic. Instead, the tense confrontation over stimulus legislation showed that lawmakers were splitting up and ready for more ugly clashes ahead. Biden, a six-term Senate veteran, had trumpeted his profound Capitol Hill experience as one of his best-selling points, telling voters he was the only man able to unite the despised Congress and even take over hears with his old negotiating partner, Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader. But congressional Democrats, well acquainted with McConnell’s tactics, held no such illusions. Now, they worry that voters will punish them more severely in the 2022 midterm elections for failing to take advantage of their power to pass sweeping policy changes than for failing to work with Republicans and reach bipartisan agreements. . Congressional Democrats want far more than Republicans are willing to accept. Anticipating that the Republican response will come, Democrats are increasingly rallying around the idea of ​​weakening or destroying the filibuster to deny Republicans their best weapon to disrupt the Democratic agenda. Democrats believe that their control of the House, Senate and White House entitles them to push for whatever they can get, no less determined by a sense of obligation to an outdated bipartisan concept that does not reflect the reality of today’s polarized politics. “Looking at the behavior of the Republican Party here in Washington, it is fair to conclude that it will be very difficult, especially the way the leadership is positioned, to get meaningful cooperation from that side of the line on things that matter,” said Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md. But the Democratic internal dispute that blocked the passage of the stimulus bill for hours on Friday evening also illustrated the insecurity of the thinnest possible Democratic majority and the obstacles to eliminating the filibuster, a step that can only happen if moderates who now strongly oppose agree to do so. He also showed that, even if the 60-vote threshold to break a fiibuster disappeared, there would be no guarantee that Democrats could push their lead through the Senate 50-50, as a detached member could drop a bill. whole law. Republicans accused Democrats of abandoning any party pretext to advance an extreme left-wing agenda and block a wish list disguised as a coronavirus rescue bill packed with hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign currency while the pandemic is begins to retreat. They noted that when they were in charge of the Senate and President Donald Trump was in office, they were able to submit a series of costly bills to facilitate the coronavirus negotiated between the two parties. It is really unfortunate that at a time when a president who came to office suggesting that he wanted to work with Republicans and create solutions in a bipartisan way and try to unite the country and unify, the first thing that comes out from the gate is a piece of legislation that is simply done with one-party rule, said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, Republican no. At their private luncheon recently, Republican senators were given a card stamped with a quote from Ron Klein, White House Chief of Staff, calling the coronavirus bill the most progressive domestic legislation in a generation, a phrase that party strategists soon began appearing in a video aimed at the stimulus measure. The comment was a point of pride for the Liberal Democrats, but perhaps not the best argument for winning the Republicans. I do not understand the approach the White House has taken. I’m not really saying that, said Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a leader of a group of 10 Republicans who had originally tried to make a deal with the White House but offered about a third of what Biden proposed. There must be a compromise here. However, as Biden received Republicans at the White House and engaged them in a series of discussions that were far more enjoyable than any during the Trump era, neither he nor Democratic congressional leaders made a real effort to find a middle ground. , having concluded early that Republicans were too reluctant to spend what was needed to tackle the crisis. Democrats worried that if they did not move quickly, negotiations would only drag on to collapse and leave them with nothing to show for their efforts to take control of the pandemic and strengthen the economic recovery. They wanted to go big and not wait. We are not that we will not be shy in the face of major challenges, said Sen. Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., the majority leader. We will not delay when urgent action is required. While McConnell lost legally, he managed to keep Republicans together when he had some appetite to break a deal. He learned in 2009, when President Barack Obama took office at the start of the Great Recession, that by keeping his Republican forces united against the Democrats, he could undermine a new known Democratic president and paint every legislative victory as tarnished by partisanship, gaining political points before the next election. The same showbook appears to be open for 2021. As they maneuvered the relief measure through Congress using special budget procedures that protected it from impatience, Democrats were also reviving some key policy proposals from the last session that went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate. Most important among them was a comprehensive suffrage measure aimed at offsetting Republican efforts in states across the country to impose new voting requirements and a police bill seeking to ban tactics blamed on the deaths of unnecessary. House Republicans opposed both the masses and the prospect of winning the minimum 10 required Republican votes in the Senate is bleak. In the coming weeks, House Democrats plan to pass more uncompromising bills, including measures to strengthen gun safety and protect union rights two hated pursuits by Republicans. Democrats fully recognize that the masses will crash into a Republican stone wall, but that is the issue. By leading Republicans to protest against what Democrats see as widely popular measures, they hope to dispel the idea that, despite their parties’ control of Congress and the White House, they can not move forward on the key issues of the moment. in place. They want voters to respond. We can not do Republicans with magic for what is for the people, said Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, Democrat No. 2. People are overwhelmingly on the agenda we are going through, and democracy works, so if people want these bills passed, they will either ask us to give up filibuster or ask some Republican senators who refuse to do what people want. I leave the office. Irritated by their inability to stop the pandemic, Republicans attacked Democrats and the president. They are doing it because they can, said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a senior Republican on the Budget Committee, who said Bidens promises to foster unity was now empty. This is an opportunity to spend money on things that are not related to COVID because they have the power to do so. Democrats would agree that they are using their core power to achieve beyond what Republicans can support and say they are justified in doing so. Let’s face it, Schumer said on the Senate floor. We have to do this. It would be much better if we could do it in a two-party way, but we have to do it. This article first appeared in The New York Times. 2021 New York Times Company